The World Health Organization confirmed that it cannot provide recommendations for the possibility of replacing the quality of anti-corona vaccines between the first and second doses.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization indicated that the WHO experts “do not have sufficient practical data to confirm or deny the effectiveness of such a matter, and we cannot currently recommend a replacement of the vaccine.”

The organization stressed that “receiving one dose of the vaccine is not sufficient to secure adequate protection, and the health authorities must secure a second dose.”

For their part, health experts in Belgium said, “Those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca, and did not show any side effects, could safely receive the second dose of it.”

The organization’s statement comes after several European countries announced the possibility of giving a different vaccine as a second dose to some of those who received a first dose of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, following recommendations for its use for those aged 60 years and over.