Gaza (Union)

The World Health Organization canceled another medical aid mission scheduled for yesterday, due to security concerns. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The canceled mission is the sixth mission in northern Gaza that the organization has canceled due to the failure to approve visit requests, in addition to the failure to provide security assurances since the last visit on December 26.” Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a virtual press conference from Geneva: “Intensive bombing, movement restrictions, fuel shortages, and communications blackouts make it impossible for the World Health Organization and our partners to reach those in need. We call on Israel to approve requests from the World Health Organization and other partners to provide humanitarian aid.”

In another context, informed sources reported that Israel will allow 400 aid trucks daily to enter the Gaza Strip in the coming days, at the request of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The sources did not specify the date when these trucks would begin entering, nor their nature.

Yesterday, Blinken discussed with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas the ongoing efforts to reduce the damage to civilians in Gaza and accelerate and increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians throughout Gaza.