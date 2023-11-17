Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, the World Health Organization called for allowing sick and injured people from Gaza to enter Egypt on a regular basis to receive treatment, in order to relieve pressure on the Strip’s hospitals. The organization said that a system must be established to remove priority cases from the Palestinian Strip.

25 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are out of service, while the rest of the hospitals struggle to provide what health services they can. “This is not enough to support the endless needs that have arisen due to the hostilities,” said Richard Peppercorn, the World Health Organization’s representative in the Palestinian territories.

During a press conference, Peppercorn called for daily, sustainable, unhindered and safe medical evacuations of the sick and seriously injured to Egypt.

Pepperkorn spoke from Jerusalem via video communication technology, stressing that between 50 and 60 patients must be transferred on a daily basis to Egypt, where they will receive appropriate treatment and care, stressing that “they deserve it.”

He continued: “We are extremely concerned about the safety of patients and health workers, not only in Al-Shifa Hospital, but in other hospitals as well.”

He stated, “Health facilities, health workers, ambulances, and patients must be protected.” According to Peppercorn, before the outbreak of the war, there were about 3,500 beds in the Gaza Strip’s hospitals, and now there are approximately 1,400 beds, and the needs are currently estimated at about 5,000 beds.

According to the UN official, the organization’s communication with its employees on the ground in Gaza has become very difficult due to the breakdown of communications in the Strip. Peppercorn also expressed deep concern about the spread of infectious diseases in the Strip, including acute respiratory infections, chicken pox, skin rashes, and hepatitis A. Yesterday, 73 wounded and injured Palestinians coming from Gaza arrived at the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, accompanied by 73 of their relatives.

Raed Abdel Nasser, Secretary General of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai, said that they are being transferred to hospitals in North Sinai.

It is noteworthy that Egypt received dozens of injured Gazans for treatment in its hospitals in the period from October 21 to the 13 of this month.

Yesterday, two aid planes from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait arrived in Gaza at Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

Khaled Zayed, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai, said that this is the sixth plane sent by Saudi Arabia, and the 18th that Kuwait has sent to Al-Arish Airport since the start of the war.

He pointed out that “the total aid planes that arrived at Al-Arish International Airport amounted to 136 planes from various countries of the world, with a load of about 4,700 tons of various aid provided by 31 countries around the world, and 14 international, global and international organizations.”

Zayed added, “The Rafah crossing has not closed its doors, and we are awaiting the arrival of trucks from the Al-Auja commercial border crossing with Israel, as well as waiting for a number of wounded to arrive, as well as a new batch of foreigners and those holding foreign and dual nationalities.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that about 830,000 displaced people are currently staying in 154 facilities affiliated with the agency in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, including the north.

The UN agency added, in a statement, that about 1.6 million people throughout the Gaza Strip have been displaced since October 7.

The statement stressed that “UNRWA needs 160,000 liters of fuel per day for basic humanitarian operations.”

In a related context, Palestine TV, citing the Red Crescent, reported yesterday that it had completely lost contact with its crews at Al-Maamdani Hospital in Gaza.

This comes after the Red Crescent reported, the day before yesterday, that Israeli forces attacked the hospital, amid loud explosions and heavy gunfire in its vicinity.

The Red Crescent stated that there were a number of victims and wounded in the hospital courtyard, noting the inability of its crews to reach the victims.

In addition, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in the West Bank said yesterday that it is believed that there are about 800,000 people still living in the northern Gaza Strip, about 6 weeks after the outbreak of the war.

The Palestinian Authority stated that the estimates were based partly on data from telecommunications companies, as of November 11.