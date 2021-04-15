On the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, the World Health Organization has called for the treatment, mainly produced by three pharmaceutical companies, to be sold at affordable prices in the face of the increasing burden of diabetes in the world.

On this anniversary, the World Health Organization launched a global charter against diabetes that aims to reduce the risks of developing it and enable all people who suffer from it to obtain treatment and care at affordable prices.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted in a statement that “the need for urgent action in the matter of diabetes has become more evident than ever.”

He pointed out that “the number of people with diabetes has quadrupled during the last forty years,” noting that “it is the only major non-contagious disease in which the risk of premature death increases rather than decreases.”

Ghebreyesus considered that it is very important to address this crisis in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, because a high percentage of patients who are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the Corona virus are those suffering from diabetes.