Today, Monday, the World Health Organization announced the launch of a program to provide cancer drugs to children in the poorest countries. The program is coordinated by the World Health Organization and St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, with the aim of helping young people around the world.

It is noteworthy that 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually, with nine out of ten of them living in low- or middle-income countries, often without access to medicines.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the lack of access to medicines means that the chances of survival are less than 30%, which is less than 80%, which is the survival rate of children in rich countries.

It is noteworthy that about 100,000 children die of cancer annually.

St. Jude’s is providing $200 million over six years for the program, which aims to treat 120,000 children in 50 countries by 2027. Twelve countries are set to participate in the first phase by 2023, although it is not clear which countries are.

The program aims to help governments choose drug and treatment plans, reduce prices and ensure reliable supplies by boosting demand.

It also aims to promote innovation and prevent companies that produce counterfeit medicines.