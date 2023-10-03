The organization said that “no new cases of infection with the virus have been discovered since September 15, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.”

In its sixth outbreak in India from 2001 until this year, the virus, known for its fatality rate of 70 percent, claimed the lives of two people out of six who were infected within a few days last September.

This prompted the state government to seek to contain the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization quoted the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, saying that all infected cases were males between the ages of 9 and 45 years, and were monitored in the Kozhikode region in the state of Kerala.

There is currently no vaccine for the Nipah virus, which is spread through contact with infected animals such as bats and pigs.