The World Health Organization has urged rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and donate vaccine doses against “Corona”, to the global “Kovacs” initiative for the benefit of poor countries. The Secretary-General of the Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the number of victims of the second year of the “pandemic” may be greater than the first, adding that the situation of India causes great concern. He continued, in a virtual meeting in Geneva, “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children, but at the present time I urge them to reconsider their plans, and to donate vaccines instead to Kovacs.”

The World Health Organization also warned that people vaccinated against the Coronavirus must adhere to wearing protective masks in areas with high rates of infection, the day after the United States abandoned the procedure on its territory.

And the health authorities in the United States announced yesterday, that Americans who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in closed places.

In response to a question about the American declaration, WHO experts did not comment directly, pointing out that everything depends on the epidemiological context in each country, but they indicated that vaccines do not provide complete protection from “Covid-19”.

“Even in cases where the vaccination range is high, if there are many infections, the muzzle should not be dispensed with,” said Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program. He added, “In the case of a country that wants to limit the wearing of masks or cancel other health and social measures, this should only be done by taking into account the rates of infection in the region and the scope of vaccination.

In turn, WHO chief expert Somia Swaminathan explained that data received from countries expanding vaccination campaigns show that vaccines protect against infection by 70 to 80%. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang an alarm due to the rapid spread of the Corona virus in his countryside yesterday, at a time when the official toll exceeded 24 million infections, while 4 thousand people died for the third day in a row.

“You must take the required steps at the household and community levels to save yourself from the virus,” Modi was quoted by the Bloomberg News Agency as saying to a gathering of farmers via the Internet yesterday, adding that state governments are making efforts to stop the spread of infection.