Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Split

Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is skeptical about developments in modern society. He speaks of a first-name culture in which “the decent person is often the stupid one.”

Burladingen – As an ambassador and representative of the company Trigema Wolfgang Grupp achieved a certain level of notoriety. Like hardly anyone else, he publicly stands up for Germany as a business location and helps polarize people provocative statements. While he himself relies on conservative values, he often has no understanding of developments in modern society. On the podcast Biz & Beyond from RTL he wants the good old days back.

“The world has gone crazy,” says Grupp in the podcast. “And that’s up to us as humans.” Decency no longer counts. “The decent person is often the stupid one. And the indecent is hyped.” That has to change again – by society concentrating on previous values. “Everyone is addressed as first name. This is not our world in Germany. I have respect for the other person and I respect the person. And I dress accordingly and I behave accordingly.”

Wolfgang Grupp: “I’m doing what was normal 30 years ago”

In more than 50 years as Trigema managing director, Grupp has expanded the company into the largest manufacturer of sports and leisure clothing. His own popularity certainly contributed to the success of his brand. “Having a brand as a company is important,” said the 81-year-old. “Because if you have a well-known brand, doing business is much easier than if you are anonymous.”

81 years of Wolfgang Grupp: 20 photos that show the entrepreneur through the ages View photo series

Grupp is proud that his company is the largest manufacturer in the industry. At the same time, he also emphasizes that if you are the last in your industry, you are automatically the biggest. “The fact that I now have a certain level of recognition shows how crazy the world has become,” said the entrepreneur. “Because I don’t do anything special. I do what was normal 30 years ago and what everyone did.” With his entrepreneurial activities and its focus on traditional values today he is out of the ordinary. The world has become “indecent” – which can also be seen in “how one treats others”.