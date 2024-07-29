Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2024 – 21:16

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Sunday (28) that the world “has come to believe in Brazil again” as a result of the Brazilian government’s “active and proud” diplomacy. In a speech to the nation, Lula took stock of a year and a half of his administration, citing economic and social achievements and highlighting the country’s reintegration into the international scene.

“Brazil has regained its leading role on the world stage. We have participated in all the main international forums. Brazil has returned to the world, and the world will now pass through Brazil,” said Lula, referring to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in November in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil holds the presidency of the G20, a group made up of 19 countries and two regional bodies (the African Union and the European Union).

Related news:

He cited proposals in Brazil in the bloc, such as Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and the taxation of the super-rich. “We cannot remain silent in the face of a tragedy that affects the lives of 733 million men, women and children around the world. To make the world fairer, we are taking the proposal to tax the super-rich to the G20, which has already been supported by several countries,” he explained.

In 2025, Brazil will also host the BRICS meeting (a group made up of 10 developing countries) and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-30), in Belém.

Among the highlights of his current administration, the president also mentioned economic growth, inflation control, the resumption of social and investment programs, the generation of formal jobs, the recovery of policies to protect social minorities, the prioritization of environmental protection and the development of policies focused on energy transition, to combat climate change.

“Brazil has reconnected with civilization,” he stated.

According to the president, everything is being done without giving up fiscal responsibility.

“We want a Brazil that grows for all Brazilian families. I will not give up fiscal responsibility. Among the many life lessons I received from my mother, Mrs. Lindu, I learned not to spend more than I earn. It is this responsibility that is allowing us to help the population of Rio Grande do Sul with federal resources,” he said, citing the state that suffered the worst environmental tragedy in its history in the months of May and June of this year, with floods and inundations.

The president argued that governing “means taking care of millions of families.” “Every mother and father knows how difficult it is to take care of a family. Ensuring that children have good food, health, education, security and a better future,” he said.

“This is what I have been doing since the beginning of my government. Today, what the world lacks is peace, solidarity and humanism. We are ready to set an example that here in Brazil, social inclusion, fraternity, respect and love are capable of overcoming hatred,” Lula added.