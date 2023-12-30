Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/30/2023 – 20:21

Pandemic, war in Ukraine and the Middle East, migration: in a New Year's message, the German chancellor says that multiple crises and conflicts call for more unity and willingness to do things differently and make commitments. The worst predictions for Germany have not come true and the country , which has been going through a series of setbacks since 2020, has persevered and prospered despite the difficulties.

The assessment was made by German Chancellor and Social Democrat Olaf Scholz in his televised New Year's message.

The head of government recalled that the country was barely beginning to recover from a pandemic when Russia's “relentless war” in Ukraine began in 2022, with devastating consequences for a Germany highly dependent on gas from Moscow and a historic turnaround in country's defense policy, with repercussions on the Budget. To make matters worse, the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, triggered by the “brutal terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel” on October 7, 2023, added even more instability to the international scene.

“So much suffering, so much blood spilled. Our world has become harsher and more restless; it is changing very quickly,” she found.

“We too need to change because of this – something that concerns many of us. For some, this is even a reason for dissatisfaction. I take this seriously”, he continued, in a nod to critics of the coalition government – ​​an alliance between social democrats, greens and liberals with interests that are sometimes contradictory and difficult to reconcile, and which has never been as unpopular as it is now.

“At the same time I know: We, in Germany, will overcome this”, he added, in a motivational appeal that recalls the famous slogan “we will make it” from his predecessor, the long-lived Angela Merkel, from the rival and conservative CDU party.

“We also did well in the face of adversity”, argued Scholz, citing the record employment rates in the country, the drop in inflation, the increase in salaries and pensions – due to the inflationary pressure itself that, in some areas, such as housing , still shows no signs of cooling down – and the “gas reservoirs filled to the brim for this winter”, alleviating German fears about the lack of adequate heating and the repercussions on the economy of a bad-tempered industry with the high costs of production.

The Social Democrat admitted, however, that the coalition will have difficulty facing all of the country's challenges, such as investments in road and rail networks, the energy transition, climate protection and the economy. Germany is experiencing budgetary difficulties, and a recent judgment by the Constitutional Court imposed limits on the Republic's debt capacity, forcing the government to redefine its priorities.

Call for unity and conciliation

For the German Chancellor, it is democracy and the understanding that everyone is useful to Germany that makes the country strong. “Both the high-level researcher and the caregiver for the elderly, both the police officer and the delivery man, the retiree as well as the young apprentice.”

Recalling the fall of the former East Germany and German reunification, Scholz highlighted the value of democracy. Being able to participate in national debates and decision-making is a “precious asset”, and discussions about the correct path to take are part of it, he said, before making an appeal against polarization and the climate of entrenchment that has prevailed around the world and also about Germany: “Nothing will get better if we only talk over each other, instead of at each other. What strengthens us is our willingness to compromise, our action for each other.”

Also in the context of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the migration crisis, the rise of authoritarianism and a geopolitical order increasingly organized around the United States and China, Scholz defended the strengthening of the European Union (EU).

“When the EU acts together, it does so on behalf of more than 400 million citizens. In a world with 8 billion people, in the future perhaps up to 10 billion, this is a real asset”, he explained, before warning of the “wide consequences also for us here in Europe” of the American presidential election, scheduled for 2024.

In another nod to a country that has been increasingly overwhelmed and exasperated by migration, the chancellor also celebrated the new European migration pact. “In recent weeks the number of those arriving through these borders has clearly decreased.”

