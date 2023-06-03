Law enforcement officers in Moscow caught the world hand-to-hand combat champion Movsar Baimaskhanov with drugs. This is reported RIA News to the source and press service of the capital’s head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident took place in the city center on Testovskaya Street. Traffic police officers stopped a taxi, the passenger of which was carrying a bundle with a narcotic substance. A criminal case has been opened, police said. An informed source told the agency that the detainee was Baimaskhanov.

Earlier, the operatives of the criminal investigation department detained the thief in law Vyatlag in the Moscow region with drugs. A large-scale synthetic drug was found in the criminal authority.