For almost five hours the country stopped, as it did on those not so distant Sundays in which a courageous man from Manacor excited us all with his incredible titles in so many impossible finals. And Rafa Nadal, then the protagonist of those tennis feats, was one of the first to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz when the Murcian player confirmed his feat on center court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

“You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been encouraging wherever he is as the Wimbledon champion whom you have joined today,” the Balearic tennis player wrote on Twitter, who as it is usual became the place chosen by the majority of athletes, politicians and personalities from different fields to congratulate the young champion of the third Grand Slam of 2023.

Pau Gasol, another of the great myths of our sport, also congratulated Alcaraz as soon as he finished the final in which he ended up overthrowing Novak Djokovic. “What an impressive way to win Wimbledon!” exclaimed the former player for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Barça. Some of his teammates in the golden age of the Spanish basketball team, such as Calderón, Navarro, Reyes, Llul, Sergio Rodríguez or Rudy Fernández, joined in congratulating the young tennis player from El Palmar.

Real Madrid, the team Alcaraz belongs to, also congratulated them and even published a file photo showing Nadal and Alcaraz with Florentino Pérez, president of the white team. Carlos is “a source of pride for Spanish sport and for all Madridistas,” the Chamartín club underlined. There was no congratulations from Barça, but there were from many other First Division clubs.

All the soccer teams in the Region paid homage to Alcaraz and the president of FC Cartagena, Paco Belmonte, wrote a message dedicated especially to the tennis player’s mother, Virginia Garfia. «What a proud champion, pure talent from our Region! The tears of his mother, neighbor and classmate, make me see that time flies. Let’s enjoy all the moments that life gives us,” said Belmonte.

“Incredible! You keep making history! You are huge!”, was the message chosen by Real Murcia to pay tribute to the number 1 in the world of tennis after being crowned for the first time at Wimbledon. UCAM, Lorca Deportiva, Racing Cartagena, Águilas, Yeclano, La Unión, Cieza joined in the congratulations. The ex-cyclist Alejandro Valverde, the best Murcian athlete in history, also surrendered to Alcaraz. « Vibrant match and magnificent tournament. You have made history by conquering this Wimbledon against a giant, “said the one from Las Lumbreras.

“The New King”



The Olympic champion and three times badminton world champion Carolina Marín dedicated some nice words to Alcaraz. “Ladies and gentlemen, the new king,” commented the Huelva. Garbiñe Muguruza, Carla Suárez, Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano López and Álex Corretja left their corresponding congratulatory message to Murcia. Just like Alberto Contador, Carlos Sainz and the footballers Paulo Dybala (friend of Carlitos), Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Andrés Iniesta and Jack Grealish.

In the world of politics there were also a multitude of reactions to the triumph of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil. «Enormous Carlos Alcaraz! Wimbledon champion in a final that will go down in history. Congratulations!”, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, wrote on Twitter. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, stressed that “Alcaraz is number 1 in the world and shows all his winning power. Victory with a comeback in the most important tournament of the year. Congratulations, Carlos. “Congratulations on this great victory. Thank you for moving us and making us enjoy your talent,” said Yolanda Díaz, candidate for Sumar a la Moncloa. Santiago Abascal, from Vox, retweeted the congratulatory message to Alcaraz from the formation he leads.

In the Region, Fernando López Miras emphasized the role of the tennis player as the image of the Autonomous Community he presides over. «Carlos Alcaraz’s great game at Wimbledon. The Region of Murcia at the top thanks to our ambassador », he highlighted. José Vélez, leader of the PSOE in the Region, also congratulated the champion. “You keep making history. Wimbledon Champion! Great display. That pride!”. The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, expressed himself in similar terms. «Carlos Alcaraz is crowned in the final after an intense and hard-fought match against Djokovic. Talent, discipline and sportsmanship. Forward! Pride of Murcia Long live El Palmar! Long live Murcia! », He indicated.