The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, announced yesterday the launch of the activities of the 11th round of the World Government Summit in Dubai during the period from 12 to 14 next February, under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

The 11th session witnesses the participation of heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations, in addition to 120 government delegations and an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, with the attendance of more than 4,000 participants.

Al Gergawi stressed, during the “World Government Summit” dialogue, which was held by the World Government Summit Foundation, yesterday, at the Museum of the Future, that the new session is inspired by the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the exceptional thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Al-Gergawi said that the summit will include six main themes and 15 global forums, examining major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 major dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers will speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings. An executive session, attended by more than 300 ministers.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that the summit brings together on its platform heads of states and governments, ministers and heads of international organizations, and more than 120 government delegations, in addition to an elite group of ideas and business leaders, international experts, and eight Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

Al-Gergawi said that more than 80 international and regional organizations are participating in the summit this year, with more than 27 heads of organizations attending the current session. He stated that the World Government Summit hosts global leaders from the private sector, in addition to a group of the most prominent international businessmen.

Al-Gergawi stressed that the World Government Summit, along with an elite group of knowledge partners, will launch a series of strategic reports exceeding 25 reports focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.

The World Government Summit hosts 15 global forums that focus on developing strategies and future plans in the most vital sectors that concern humanity. It is organized in partnership with a number of international organizations, global technological institutions, and leading companies, in addition to institutions concerned with innovating new solutions to the challenges facing human societies. . It includes the Global Health Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Arab Government Administration Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, the Future of Transport Forum, the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, the Future of Education Forum, the Future of Space Forum, and the Forum for Industry and Advanced Technology.

The World Government Summit 2024 will continue its various dialogues through the Artificial Intelligence Forum, the Future of Work Forum, the Emerging Economies Forum, the Geotechnology Governance Forum, and the Sustainable Development Goals Forum, in addition to the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, and the “Time 100” event.

The summit also hosts global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments, as it includes round table meetings that bring together leaders of countries, global government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and the private sector, ensuring the strengthening of international cooperation, identifying innovative solutions to future challenges, anticipating the most prominent opportunities, and inspiring the next generation of governments.

High-level ministerial meetings will be held during the summit, including a ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with sustainable development, a ministerial meeting to discuss the features of the next generation of future governments, a meeting of Arab finance ministers, a consultative meeting with the labor ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy.

The summit will focus on six main themes that are urgent at the present time, including: enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence and new future horizons, the new vision for development and future economies, the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, sustainability and new global transformations, in addition to urbanization and global health priorities. .

The axis of enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments is gaining increasing importance at a time when the governments of the world have accelerated their transformative digital initiatives and their reliance on technology in various fields, which has contributed to the development of a system of new opportunities and many challenges. Future policies should contribute to addressing the digital divide and ensuring that there is no backwardness. No one is left behind in the face of accelerating global changes.

The theme of Artificial Intelligence and New Future Horizons focuses on the importance of regulating and designing this technology ethically, in addition to identifying emerging trends, which is one of the necessities for governments and international organizations exploring future technology in its dimensions.

The focus of the New Vision for Development and Future Economies highlights the need for societies to enhance adaptation and rapid innovation to maintain their competitiveness, as reliance on advanced technology, new business models, and future social trends becomes crucial. Exploring new models of strategies to deal with these changes and envisioning new paths will also be a focus. Essential in building advanced economies and ensuring their future prosperity.

The theme of the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies explores the great interconnection between education, the growth of societies, and the adoption of technological transformation, as the establishment of comprehensive and sustainable societies confirms that recognizing this interconnection will push the boundaries of scientific and technological progress, and by understanding the variables between them, societies will gain a high ability to find solutions to challenges and seize future opportunities. And shaping a future that embraces comprehensive progress and improves the quality of life of individuals in various parts of the world.

The theme of Sustainability and New Global Transformations discusses the importance of adopting sustainable environmental practices to ensure a more equitable and just world, in addition to securing access to food, water and energy while enhancing long-term prosperity and resilience.

The theme of Urban Expansion and Global Health Priorities reviews how to enable governments to create urban environments characterized by innovative, accessible and effective mobility systems by identifying cities to be dynamic centers of sustainable growth and innovation, integrating innovative mobility solutions and adopting new urban designs.

The current session of the World Government Summit presents several global awards, in recognition of government ministers, private sector representatives, innovators and creators for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity.

Awards include: the Best Minister in the World Award, the Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for Best Government Applications, and the Global Government Excellence Award. This year, the World Government Summit will also launch the Global Ministers Survey, inviting world ministers to contribute their ideas on critical global issues and participate in promoting cooperative solutions.

• 15 global forums focusing on developing strategies and future plans in the most vital sectors that concern humanity.

• 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions in which 200 international figures speak, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers.