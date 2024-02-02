The World Government Summit, which seeks to enhance global solidarity and shape the future of governments in order to serve humanity in optimal ways, has become an event that the world awaits as it is a knowledge platform launched by the United Arab Emirates to the entire world. In recent years, the Summit has witnessed increasing interest from governments, policy makers and the general public. This is because of its important role in shaping the future of the world.

The summit, in its 2024 edition, comes at a time when the world is witnessing many economic and social challenges, and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in directing the economy and the work of various governments and institutions is increasing.

The World Government Summit is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between governments, civil society and the private sector on the basis of resolving global issues through international cooperation.

As the world faces new challenges that cannot be solved through traditional methods, the World Government Summit is a platform for exchanging ideas and stimulating innovation to confront these challenges.

The World Government Summit 2024 focuses on 6 main themes that are urgent at the present time, including enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence and new future horizons, the new vision for development and future economies, the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, sustainability and new global transformations, in addition to urban expansion and priorities. Global health.

The summit was launched in its first edition in 2013, to achieve its goals in bringing together local, regional and international federal government agencies to achieve knowledge exchange and disseminate the best government administrative practices by presenting distinctive experiences and expertise.

The summit was held in its first session under the slogan “Leadership in Government Services” in the presence of more than 150 international experts, who participated in 30 dialogue sessions and workshops in which more than 3,000 people participated, to produce an open dialogue and set a new ceiling for society’s expectations and aspirations for government performance, and to establish a new model of transparency. Governmental.

In its second session in 2014, the summit’s topics focused on the future of government services, achieving happiness for customers, and benefiting from the distinguished experiences of the private sector.

The second session witnessed the opening of the Museum of Future Government Services, an interactive exhibition that explored the future of travel, healthcare and education services.

In 2014, the summit witnessed the participation of more than 60 senior speakers in the main and interactive sessions, including leaders, decision-makers, ministers, CEOs, thought leaders, government officials and experts, in the presence of more than 4,700 directors and representatives of government agencies from various countries around the world.

In 2015, the World Government Summit was launched in its third session in partnership with a group of international organizations, led by the United Nations, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of international universities, academics, researchers, and representatives of the governments of 93 countries around the world. The summit was attended by more than 4000 participants, and the list of speakers from outside the country included more than 100 speakers.

In 2016, the summit witnessed ten radical changes, most notably changing the name and logo to be the World Government Summit instead of the Government Summit. It was transformed from an annual forum into a global organization that operates throughout the year. In that version, the Best Minister Award in the World was also launched.

In 2017, the World Government Summit was attended by more than 4,000 leaders and officials in the government and private sectors, from more than 150 countries and seven international organizations.

The fifth summit, in which more than 190 speakers participated in more than 150 interactive sessions and activities, addressed many topics, including happiness, climate change, youth, and anticipating the future, in addition to the unique challenges and opportunities available.

The summit, in its sixth edition in 2018, brought together more than 280 thought leaders in more than 130 interactive sessions and discussions.

The sessions in the sixth session addressed many pressing future issues, including, for example, the governance of artificial intelligence, redesigning governments, and the future of medicine, education and resources.

In 2019, the seventh session was held with the participation of more than 4,000 global political leaders, decision-makers, researchers, experts, and innovators from 140 countries, and brought together about 600 thought leaders in more than 200 sessions.

The 2022 Summit, which was held at Expo 2020, attracted more than 25,000 participants virtually and in person, including senior government officials, heads of international organizations, private sector leaders, innovators, and experts from more than 140 countries. The event embodied the most important and largest comprehensive global platform dedicated to anticipating and directing the future of governments. all over the world.

Over the course of 3 days, the summit hosted more than 640 leaders and experts who participated in nearly 1,000 sessions, workshops, meetings and discussions.

The session, which was held in 2023, brought together under its umbrella more than 10,000 people from 140 countries and about 300 speakers.

The session witnessed the discussion of many issues, including future cities, governance of future policies, the role of data in creating the future, issues of the future of work and education, and many other pressing issues that will shape the future of the world in the coming decades.

The World Government Summit inspires new generations of leaders and charts the way toward a more sustainable and secure future by showcasing best government practices, promoting innovation, and harnessing technology to serve humanity.