Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, affirmed that successful governments are the ones that base their decisions on proactive visions that meet the needs of their societies, and that the most successful experiences during the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been embodied by the governments that took the initiative to take decisions. Immediate preparation based on advance preparations to meet the needs of community members, support key sectors, employ international partnerships in a positive manner, and enhance the role of the private sector and community participation in designing and implementing government strategies. His Excellency Muhammad Al-Gergawi said: The experience of the world’s governments in facing the economic, social, political and health transformations and the new challenges posed by the Corona pandemic during the past year represented a true test of their strategies and the readiness of their infrastructure and their structural, administrative and legislative system, and other challenges remain before the governments, which necessitates the re Thinking about priorities and strategic plans during the coming period, pointing out that the World Government Summit worked within this direction to prepare a forward-looking report that includes 21 priorities for world governments in 2021, and includes the most important challenges they face in the current stage, and the most important priorities that should be focused on, in 5 main axes It is re-imagining the future of government work, competitiveness in the future economy, keeping pace with global technological transformations, enhancing societal integration, and preparing for future challenges. His Excellency added that the World Government Summit is keen to implement the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, by providing an incubating global platform that brings together world governments and unites their efforts to explore and design the future of vital sectors of interest. Societies, and studying the most prominent current challenges and expected changes in order to prepare comprehensive future visions that keep pace with the needs and requirements of people around the world.

21 priorities for world governments in 2021

The report “21 Priorities for Governments in 2021” reflects the recommendations and outcomes of the “World Government Summit Dialogues” recently held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with the participation of a group of leaders, ministers and representatives of international organizations. And global companies, innovators and entrepreneurs from different countries of the world, and its sessions attracted more than 10 thousand participants from 156 countries.

The report addresses a range of global trends in the fields of economy, health, education, society, youth, labor markets and development, empowerment of women, the future of cities, capacity building and talent, sustainability, environment and climate change, in addition to the future role of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, and others. .

Determining economic priorities in government plans

In its first axis, “Reimagining the future of government work”, the report focuses on 3 priorities, including financial restructuring of governments to ensure sustainable provision of health and public safety services and social protection, in a way that contributes to accelerating recovery from the pandemic and avoiding long-term social and economic challenges, and stresses the importance of governments focusing on Aid for welfare services and basic needs, pointing out that, given the potential return of strong economic growth in the second half of 2021, now is not the time for austerity, but rather the time to strengthen support and promote investment.

Meet the requirements of the cities of the future

The report stated that redesigning the future of cities represents one of the most prominent global priorities in the coming period, and that governments should identify ways to enhance social cohesion and the well-being of the population, stressing that the pandemic represents an opportunity to renew the structure of cities instead of returning them to the previous situation, by working closely with the private sector. And community members to meet the new needs of the cities of the future.

National capacity development

In the topic of “Re-envisioning the future of government work”, the report emphasized the importance of continuing the governments ’focus on the priority of developing national capabilities, redesigning and evaluating the work method of government agencies to meet future requirements and adopting a comprehensive change vision away from the old and traditional methods, and enhancing investment in capacity building and empowering government cadres with future tools. .

Radical legislative changes

In its second axis, “Competitiveness in the Future Economy,” the report addressed 4 priorities that included preparing for radical legislative changes by strengthening readiness to face the challenges resulting from sudden changes in the trends of global powers, especially in the field of economics, and developing the capabilities of national economies to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Self-sufficiency and international competitiveness

The second axis also dealt with the priority of building mechanisms to achieve a balance between self-sufficiency and economic competitiveness, which requires governments to work on re-evaluating decisions aimed at enhancing competitiveness through achieving self-sufficiency in the coming period, and the report indicated that there are a set of opportunities to achieve a balance between sufficiency and competitiveness, including Diversify supply chains, invest in smart supply chain systems, ensuring reliable, efficient and stable sources even in the toughest of crises.

Comprehensive strategies

Within its second axis, the report indicated that the coming changes require governments to focus on the priority of developing comprehensive national strategies that invest in building individuals’ skills and supporting innovation, in light of the escalating economic competition and the impact of labor and job markets with the spread of advanced technology solutions, which requires strengthening Investing in building individuals’ skills, providing online education resources, and supporting innovation in the government and private sectors.

The future of work

The re-innovation of workforce restructuring in light of the development of remote work concepts is the fourth priority in the second axis of the report, which anticipates the rapid changes that affect the future of work and change concepts of future jobs, which requires governments to design a new system to build capabilities and equip their cadres with future skills on a sustainable basis. In a way that contributes to improving productivity levels, improving the quality of work, adapting to the increasing prevalence of “remote work”, and better distribution of talents based on a comprehensive database of skills and qualifications.

Constructive global partnerships

The report focused on building international coalitions to share data as a priority for the world’s governments during the coming period, to be met by strengthening cooperation to form opportunities for broad digital exchange, employing artificial intelligence technology and machine learning to generate various and useful huge data, converting it into high-value economic assets, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy. And building new concepts of economic well-being in societies. He also addressed, as part of the theme of keeping up with global technological challenges, the priority of enhancing preparedness for the requirements of a new pluralistic world, which requires governments to promote international partnerships to invest in building talent, providing resources and facing the challenges of cybersecurity, climate change and health.

Mental health of world societies

In its fourth axis, the report emphasized that addressing the effects of the pandemic in the field of mental health is one of the most important priorities of world governments in the year 2021 in the field of health, and that begins with defining the segments of society that need proactive care and treatment, in a way that contributes to preserving the social fabric. Protect community members from depression and anxiety, and not overstrain health care systems.

Investing in the minds and talents of children and youth

He indicated that the world’s governments during the coming period should focus on the priority of supporting global efforts to develop young minds and talents, and identify the most prominent challenges facing children around the world in 2021 and address them systematically, including ensuring the continued provision of education for children, pointing to the importance of identifying Governments provide innovative ways of traditional social and educational activities that are critical factors in childhood development.

The centrality of the role of women

Among the priorities of this axis, the report emphasized that the future of countries and societies is linked to strengthening the role of women and their partnership in development, and explained that the number of women who lost their jobs during the pandemic period represents about four times the number of men, and indicated that the coming period requires the revitalization and expansion of social support systems for working women. Achieving gender parity and balance in labor markets, and developing support systems for families in a way that contributes to achieving economic recovery and stability.

Protect communities from misinformation

The report said that the “Covid-19” pandemic confirmed the importance of governments focusing on the priority of protecting societies from false information and misuse of social media, by studying ways to reduce the addictive behavior of electronic users and prevent the spread of false news and misinformation that affects the ability of individuals to take Sound decisions.

Global health challenges

The report “21 priorities for governments in 2021” in its fifth axis, “Preparing for future challenges, which covered 5 main priorities, referred to the priority of eliminating hotbeds of reproduction of viruses around the world, and ensuring a fair distribution of vaccines in order to prevent the emerging corona virus from continuing to develop and spread, and to provide Support to developing countries that face difficult challenges in stopping the spread of the virus due to the lack of the necessary capabilities, and touched upon a group of studies that confirmed that the global economic costs of not vaccinating the population exceed the cost of manufacturing and distributing vaccines to the whole world.

Rudolf Lemerre: Opportunities and Transformations at a Decisive Stage

“The world is currently going through a critical phase that is witnessing many transformations and opportunities in many areas, and it will be the decisions made by government leaders,” said Rudolf Le Maire, a partner in the Institute for National Transformations, an affiliate of Kearney, a global management consulting firm that is a knowledge partner for the World Government Summit. The world during this year has extraordinary long-term consequences for their societies. They can contribute more by taking proactive measures to address these 21 priorities included in the report in order to build more inclusive, innovative and ready societies for the future. ”

A system of opportunities and challenges

The report reviewed a set of data, statistics and global studies that dealt with a number of future challenges and opportunities, and stated that the Corona pandemic has led to more than 463 million children around the world being cut off from education, and indicated the importance of forming larger alliances in the field of data sharing and facilitating cross-border digital exchange. Pointing to the OECD’s expectations that enhancing data exchange will contribute to achieving economic and social benefits of up to 2.5% of GDP, and that the cross-border flow of data will generate global economic activity worth more than $ 2 trillion.

He stressed the importance of protecting societies from rumors and fake news, as misleading news costs the global economy about $ 78 million annually, and recommended monitoring the impact of social media on public opinion, and urging governments to reduce the financial burdens resulting from the epidemic and ensure that basic services, such as the provision of health services, are not compromised. Vitality, public safety insurance, and social protection services.

The report pointed out that the 47% increase in remote work since the start of the pandemic requires governments to evaluate and adjust the structure of human resources tasks, and redistribute tasks to improve productivity and ensure employee satisfaction.

Focus on positive partnerships

In its third axis, “Keeping pace with global technological changes”, the report addresses four priorities, and affirms that governments should study ways to keep pace with global competitiveness by building partnerships and cooperative frameworks with major economies, establishing multilateral partnerships, and developing agile mechanisms to achieve integration with disparate economic systems, and adopting methods Diplomacy that contributes to strengthening economic partnerships and easing the global division between major economic powers.

Enhancing the global share of the technology economy

In its third axis, the report indicated the need for governments to adopt new mechanisms to increase participation in the global technology market, assess the opportunities and challenges of relying on the services of giant global technology companies, and ensure preparedness for changes in the relationship between governments and technology companies, through building a system of alternative options, and developing contingency plans to replace them. Widely.

Enhancing global cooperation to meet health challenges

The fourth axes of the report is “Promoting Community Integration”, addressing five priorities, and explaining that the coming period requires focus on re-activating global initiatives to face health challenges by strengthening cooperation and partnerships between world government leaders to support health systems in the face of serious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Neglecting its seriousness despite the current focus on Corona.