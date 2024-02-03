The World Government Summit continues to consolidate its position as a leading global platform for anticipating the future of government work, and exchanging knowledge and inspiring experiences among world governments, with the aim of finding innovative solutions to global challenges, and designing new trends, thus contributing to shaping a better future for future generations.

The World Government Summit, during its successive sessions, embodied the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aimed at developing a global platform for creating the future and providing an incubator to support future models of government work based on innovation. Understanding reality and meeting its requirements, taking into account the well-being of peoples.

The interest of the World Government Summit, which begins its 11th edition in Dubai from February 12 to 14 of this year, in anticipating the future and developing scientific and practical solutions in all development fields, reflects the extent of the influence it has come to have at the regional and global levels, especially with its organization this year of 15 forums. Globally, major global future trends and transformations are examined in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, speak.

The World Government Summit also witnesses the holding of more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions, in the presence of more than 300 ministers, with the participation of heads of state and government, and more than 80 international and regional organizations, in addition to 120 government delegations, and an elite group of thought leaders and global experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants. .

Since the launch of its first session in 2013 under the name “Government Summit”, the summit has left a pioneering national and regional impact through an open national dialogue between various leaders of government work, during which the focus was on vital sectors in government administration, innovation and dissemination of knowledge in the region.

The second edition of the summit in 2014 focused on the future of government services, achieving happiness for customers, and benefiting from the distinguished experiences in the private sector. It witnessed the opening of the Museum of Future Government Services, which formed an interactive exhibition of future designs, exploring the future of travel, health care and education services, and embraced more than 80 people. Global designers, technicians and future planners from about 20 countries, with the aim of setting a vision for how to develop these services in the coming years.

In 2015, the summit moved from pioneering government services to anticipating the future, becoming the largest annual government gathering in the world. It discussed issues of forming governments in the future, enhancing service delivery performance and frameworks for enhancing cooperation and coordination between governments, and promoting the exchange of knowledge and experiences on the best innovative global practices in the sector. The year also witnessed the launch of two international awards, a museum for the next generation of future governments, and a platform that is the largest of its kind for innovation in the government sector.

The summit witnessed an important transformation in its fourth session in 2016, becoming the “World Government Summit” the largest global gathering specialized in anticipating future governments. More than 120 countries and high-level government figures from outside the country participated in that session, in addition to four international organizations, which are: (United Nations, World Bank, OECD, World Economic Forum).

In its fourth session, the summit launched global development indicators, embodying its role in anticipating the future, in cooperation with neutral and internationally accredited scientific institutions. In its fourth session, the summit turned into a government knowledge research center, issuing studies, research, and reports throughout the year.

The change in the features of the summit was represented by the annual guest of honor received by the World Government Summit to showcase his rich experience more broadly. The summit also launched a new annual award entitled “The Best Minister Award in the World” to honor the best minister who led a new qualitative and successful government project, and excluded ministers of state from participation. UAE, in order to preserve the neutrality of the award.

The dialogue on the resumption of civilization, conducted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, constituted a new starting point for the summit in its fifth session in 2017, and the extent of its impact in the field of realistic reading of the lived reality, and the magnitude of the challenges that it faces. It obstructs the progress of Arab countries in the advancement and development of their civilization, and the most prominent opportunities that enable them to do so.

In its fifth edition, the summit witnessed the holding of the first session of the Global Happiness Dialogue, which aims to discuss ways to achieve happiness for societies, and share the best international experiences, practices and scientific studies related to happiness and quality of life. Also in the fifth edition, the UAE announced the “Mars 2117” project, and the summit included many The tracks dealt with the most prominent issues facing governments and countries around the world, such as the challenge of technology and the psychology of extremism, the new concept of education, the future of happiness, the form of future governments, future energy, and the future path of health care.

The summit, in its sixth session in 2018, was distinguished by the density of global representation, as it witnessed the participation of 140 countries, 16 international organizations, and 4,000 participants, including more than 26 heads of state, ministers, and heads of organizations.

The summit included 120 main sessions, focusing on the next generation of governments, and how to benefit from innovation and technology to find effective solutions to the global challenges facing humanity. It also witnessed the establishment of a global forum for artificial intelligence governance, a space settlement forum, and the launch of the world’s first happiness report.

In its seventh session in 2019, the summit witnessed the hosting of three countries as guests of honor, instead of one country as was usual in previous sessions: Estonia and Rwanda, along with Costa Rica. It organized 16 forums and more than 200 dialogue and interactive sessions.

The summit focused on seven pivotal future trends: technology and its impact on future governments, health and quality of life, environment and climate change, trade and international cooperation, education and its relationship to the labor market and future skills, media and communication between governments and peoples, and the future of individuals, societies and policies. It also issued more than 20 reports within the framework of its role as a global reference for future affairs.

The eighth session of the World Government Summit was of special importance, as its holding coincided with “Expo 2020 Dubai”, and with the beginning of the countries of the world recovering from the “Covid-19” pandemic, which made it a vital forum for exchanging ideas between decision and policy makers around the world to overcome the negative effects it produced. This pandemic has affected the international economy and the national economies of different countries of the world.

The activities of the eighth session of the summit were held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, and covered eight main topics, focusing on designing a better future for humanity, including: policies that lead progress and government development, designing the future of health care systems, sustainability for the next decade, and accelerating recovery. The global economy and future technology, building future cities, future educational systems and jobs and enabling social resilience.

The eighth session of the summit witnessed the organization of 15 global forums in partnership with a number of international organizations, global technological institutions, leading companies, and community institutions concerned with innovating solutions to the challenges facing human societies.

Among the most prominent forums that were held was the Global Metaverse Forum, which was organized for the first time, as it looked at the new generation of the Internet and focused on the most important features of the “Metaverse” during the next decade, within dialogue sessions, knowledge workshops, and meetings moderated by an elite group of experts, thinkers, and stakeholders. Specialized minds and skills in technology, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality technologies.

After the World Government Summit achieved its goals by bringing the world together at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of an advanced dialogue that discussed developing solutions for all future challenges, its ninth session was held with the participation of 20 heads of state and government, more than 250 ministers and 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and global experts, to exchange experiences. Knowledge and ideas that contribute to promoting development and prosperity around the world.

The ninth session of the World Government Summit witnessed many qualitative additions within the framework of the natural and continuous development of the summit since its inception, to keep pace with the most important global challenges, and to continue its role as a platform for anticipating the future of governments, designing mechanisms to confront challenges and striving to improve the quality of life and promote scientific and technological progress in light of a world of accelerating developments and events. .

In its tenth session, which was held last year, 2023, it represented a new decade in the process of the World Government Summit, full of achievements, as it continued its achievements with a group of interactive dialogue sessions within six main themes, which included: “The future of societies, health care, governance of economic flexibility, communication, education, and jobs as government priorities, and accelerating development.” governance, exploring new horizons, and designing and sustaining global cities.”

About 150 countries, heads of state and government, ministers, officials, heads of international organizations, heads of international companies, prominent businessmen from the private sector, and international experts participated in the summit, which was held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.”

The summit brought together on its platform 20 heads of state and heads of government, more than 250 ministers, in addition to 10,000 businessmen, government officials, thought leaders, and the most prominent global experts in the world, and more than 80 global and regional organizations, becoming the most prominent global gathering and the most important event for international organizations. The summit included more than 220 sessions, in which 300 international figures spoke, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and future makers.

The World Government Summit hosts global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments. These dialogues include round table meetings that bring together leaders of countries, global government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and the private sector, ensuring the strengthening of international cooperation, identifying innovative solutions to future challenges, anticipating the most prominent opportunities, and inspiring the generation. Next from governments.

High-level ministerial meetings will also be held during the summit, including a ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with sustainable development, a ministerial meeting to discuss the features of the next generation of future governments, a meeting of Arab finance ministers, a consultative meeting with labor ministers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy.

More than 80 international and regional organizations are participating in the summit this year, with more than 27 heads of organizations attending in the current session, and six main topics are discussed about enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence, new future horizons, the new vision for development, future economies, the future of education, the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, and sustainability. New global transformations, urbanization and global health priorities.

Cooperation agreements between governments and international institutions

Previous sessions of the summit witnessed the signing of many cooperation agreements between participating governments, institutions, and private entities from various parts of the world, in addition to broad participation by international and regional organizations. The summit also launched dozens of reports, in cooperation with major institutions, consulting companies, and global research centers, with the aim of introducing the world’s governments to the latest transformations. Current and future challenges, and anticipating the future of various vital sectors.

300 ministers, 80 international and regional organizations, and 27 heads of organizations are participating in the current session.

. The “Summit” embodied Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of creating the future… and providing an incubator to support future models of government work based on innovation.