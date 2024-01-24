The World Government Summit 2024, in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC Middle East, announced the launch of the Global Survey of Ministers, which aims to survey their opinions on a number of prominent international issues, in addition to the launch of the seventh edition of the Best Minister in the World Award, as part of… Summit initiatives aim to exchange ideas on global issues and celebrate unique models of government work that have been able to develop innovative solutions to challenges in a way that supports building sustainable societies.

In the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, signed two cooperation agreements with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to launch the global survey of ministers and organize The seventh edition of the Best Minister in the World Award.

Global vision

The Global Survey of Ministers aims to survey the opinions of ministers on a number of prominent international issues, with the aim of forming a global vision of the challenges facing societies, in order to reach sustainable solutions. This survey contributes to increasing awareness of these issues and stimulating efforts to overcome them and better understand them, which Helps identify common priorities.

The survey seeks to consolidate cooperation between countries, and open a channel of communication between ministers from different countries to exchange ideas on global issues, in a way that helps reach more comprehensive and effective solutions, as the results of the survey help determine development priorities that can be used in formulating public policies, and guiding… Diplomatic efforts and stimulate investment in research and development, which makes the survey a valuable tool that enhances international cooperation to solve global issues.

Outstanding achievements

The Best Minister in the World Award celebrates the outstanding achievements made by ministers in facing challenges by adopting digital solutions and advanced technology to provide distinguished government services and national strategies that anticipate future challenges.

This year, the award criteria focus on successful and scalable projects and initiatives that positively impact communities, and demonstrate excellence in government flexibility, readiness, innovation, and future foresight capabilities, in addition to a commitment to enhancing governance and transparency to improve the lives of individuals and communities.

The Best Minister in the World Award highlights the exceptional efforts made by ministers around the world to enhance excellence in the government sector within their countries, and to implement successful, developable and sustainable initiatives that contribute to the social and economic advancement of their citizens. The award also celebrates the efforts made by nominated ministers to inspire other officials and service providers to promote innovation and increase knowledge.

Stimulate innovation

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi said, “The Best Minister in the World Award reflects the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to work to stimulate innovation in the field of government work and encourage innovative initiatives and projects.” Which aims to confront current challenges and anticipate future challenges with unique ideas that can be applied on the ground, with the aim of contributing to building societies based on knowledge, innovation, and advanced artificial intelligence solutions.”

She continued: “The award highlights distinguished government models, with the aim of enhancing opportunities for exchanging experiences and inspiring government officials around the world. Every year, it presents inspiring government models that led successful projects and innovative government initiatives, and were able to achieve the desired results with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness, and conveyed government work.” in their countries to broad horizons of excellence.”

She added: “The World Government Summit opens a window to the future, helping decision-makers in the world anticipate challenges, turn them into opportunities and solutions, enhance innovation and creativity, motivate the distinguished, and draw ambitious strategic plans that define work priorities, present its tools, predict its outcome, and pave the way for more achievements and inspiration.” Towards progress and prosperity in a fast-paced world, and at the same time honors the distinguished experiences that constitute a source of inspiration for the development of government work and deserve appreciation, and there is no doubt that the World Government Summit is the ideal platform to display and celebrate these experiences.”

In addition, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi called on ministers from all countries of the world to contribute their ideas to critical global issues through the global ministerial survey conducted by the World Government Summit, and to provide innovative solutions to confront a number of prominent global issues, noting that the survey is an opportunity to consolidate cooperation. International, and exploring innovative solutions that address common global challenges.

Rumi’s covenants:

• The award reflects the visions of Mohammed bin Rashid to stimulate innovation in government work and encourage initiatives that anticipate future challenges with unique ideas.

• The award annually presents inspiring models who led innovative projects and moved government work in their countries to vast heights of excellence.