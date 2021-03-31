Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», the World Summit of Governments launched an exceptional version of the Best Minister Award in the world, to honor the leading figures who have made distinguished achievements serving humanity in the face of the difficult global challenges that have caused It has a pandemic of the new Corona virus, and the award excludes UAE government ministers from participating, in order to enhance its credibility and neutrality.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, affirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to organize an exceptional version of the award for the best minister in the world, reflects the vision of His Highness and the UAE leadership’s belief in the importance of honoring outstanding achievements and innovative practices and highlighting those with exceptional ideas and their efforts to serve humanity, and aims to deliver an inspiring message to the world that mankind is the pillar of civilization and the focus of making the future.

His Excellency said: “The Corona pandemic has imposed unprecedented challenges on all governments of the world, forcing them to change their priorities, plans, and methods of work, and to take quick and timely decisions to keep pace with the changes and mitigate the consequences they have left, and after more than a year has passed since the pandemic, governments cannot continue to work in traditional ways. “It should focus on enhancing its readiness for future challenges by adopting the concept of innovation, readiness and proactiveness in all areas of work.”

Mohammed Al-Gergawi added that the World Government Summit represents the ideal platform for designing new trends in the work of governments, enhancing joint international cooperation to adopt methodologies that meet the aspirations of societies, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge, and benefiting from successful experiences around the world, celebrating and disseminating them, in a way that contributes to developing future visions that accelerate The march of progress and development.

The criteria for evaluating nominations for the award for the best minister in the world include the positive economic and social impacts, the achievements and measurable results achieved by the candidate during his tenure, and the level of innovation, creativity and leadership in the initiatives and programs launched by him, and the UAE ministers were excluded from the nomination, in order to enhance the credibility, impartiality and independence of the award. The jury includes an elite group of experts from international organizations, academia and the private sector. The winners of the exceptional edition of the Best Minister in the World Award will be chosen in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers “PwC Middle East”, the knowledge partner of the World Government Summit.

Rami Nazer, the partner responsible for managing government and public sector services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said: “The governments that have set a clear agenda to deal with this crisis are the most prepared to foresee, respond to, deal with and overcome future crises. The World Government Summit is a unique global platform that provides leaders from the government and private sectors an opportunity to communicate, interact and discover our common future, ”stressing that PricewaterhouseCoopers’ commitment to partnering with the World Government Summit stems from its belief in the profound impact of this global dialogue in the exchange of global experiences and experiences, thus contributing to Improving the quality of life for members of communities around the world ».

The Best Minister in the World Award, which was launched at the fourth session of the World Government Summit in 2016, has been awarded to four ministers from three continents in its previous four sessions. Greg Hunt, Minister of Environment, Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment in Australia, won the first version of the award for his distinguished efforts. In the field of reducing carbon emissions in Australia through a set of innovative national initiatives and programs.

The award, in its second edition, went to Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, for her pivotal role in addressing the widespread spread of the “Ebola” disease, through a national strategy to protect Senegalese society from its devastating effects, and an awareness program to confront the disease and introduce its causes, mechanisms of its spread and means of prevention. from him.

Sri Muliani Andrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the Best Minister in the World award for 2018 after she succeeded in reducing poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap at the level of individuals, stimulating entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises and increasing job opportunities, to empower the poor and help them achieve income. In addition, this led to the reduction of the country’s debts by half, and the value of foreign cash reserves in Indonesia to 50 billion dollars.

As for the fourth edition of the award, which was organized in 2019, Fayrouzuddin Fayrouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, won in recognition of his success in supervising the initiative to vaccinate 9.5 million children against polio, creating a health database for Afghanistan, and launching the “National Health Strategy 2020”, And success in increasing the life expectancy rate at birth by 7 years, decreasing the mortality rate of children under five years by 44%, and decreasing the maternal mortality rate by 19%.