Minister of Cabinet Affairs and President of the World Government Summit, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that the government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is focusing on enhancing government knowledge, expertise and experiences on the basis of proactiveness, readiness for the future, and sustainability. Innovation in designing new business models that enable governments to improve their performance and advance efforts to build a better future for their societies.

This came on the occasion of the World Government Summit announcing the signing of eight new knowledge partnerships, with a selection of the most prominent consulting companies and specialized global research institutions, to launch a series of scientific reports and studies based on proactive visions to identify the most important trends and new opportunities to support governments, and enhance their readiness for the future and the post-pandemic world. Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Al Gergawi said that expanding the circle of knowledge partnerships with experts, specialists, pioneers of the private sector and global research centers to anticipate the future of vital sectors and design successful solutions to their challenges, represents a priority and a basic direction for the World Government Summit in its efforts to design strategies and work models that support the new generation of future governments seeking to improve their performance and develop their services. And it reflects the role of the summit as a global platform that incubates and stimulates the creation of the best government solutions and practices aimed at serving individuals.

He added that the accelerated changes imposed by the pandemic call for strengthening cooperation between all sectors and community and institutional activities, motivating everyone to actively participate in efforts to achieve rapid recovery and advance the sectors most closely related to human life, and work in parallel to anticipate future challenges, and develop effective scientific and practical scenarios to confront them.

The partnership signing event was attended by Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice President of the World Government Summit, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Director of the World Government Summit.

The report “15 Ways to Empower Governments to Revitalize Trade and Growth in the New Economic Reality”, which the Boston Consulting Group will work on, highlights the new global economic reality facing governments, and the need for countries to rethink their strategies in relation to trade, growth and competitiveness. .

The report, “The optimal time to prepare for the future: a roadmap to enhance the resilience of cities”, which will be prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, seeks to form an evidence-based framework for the level of resilience of cities, and allows them to assess their exposure to risks, areas that need to be developed, and institutional capabilities to respond. Recovery and transformation in the face of shocks, which includes 131 performance indicators.

The second report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, “Building Resilient Health Systems…A Plan of Action for the Next Decade”, focuses on enhancing the ability of governments to build flexible health systems that have the ability to adapt to changes, ensuring a work plan for the next 10 years, in light of what the pandemic revealed. The poor preparedness of the world’s health care systems to meet the demands of the people and accommodate the needs of individuals.

The report, “How Governments Can Promote Digital Health”, prepared by McKinsey & Company, emphasized the importance of the future of health care and digital health, including digital health during the Corona pandemic, which has led to the transformation and expansion of health care delivery in the epidemic period and beyond.

The report “Reducing Risks in the Investment Environment… High-Return Policies to Attract Foreign Direct Investment to the Arab Gulf Region”, which Oliver Wyman will work on, focuses on the importance of giving the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf priority the regulations and policies aimed at reducing risks so that they can From attracting more foreign direct investments, and achieving the greatest efficiency in employing them, within a clear framework to advance specific economic goals. The report, “Rebuilding the Economy,” highlights the future of trade and the economy.. Operations in light of the new reality that A.M.A. will work on. T. Kearney International Consulting highlights the reasons why governments use national and regional development finance institutions to provide the liquidity injection programs needed to tackle the economic slowdown directly.

The report “Security by Design: Safe and Secure Smart Cities in a Volatile Electronic World”, which Ernst & Young will work on, addresses the cyber threats that governments in the world must be aware of, in light of what the Global Information Security Survey for 2020 revealed. Conducted by the company, it showed that 60% of organizations faced major events during the past year, and a sixth of these attacks were from “hackers”.

workforce disruption

The report “Manpower Disruption in Government Service… Evidence for Improving Governmental Public Service as a Preferred Profession around the World,” which Accenture will work on, sheds light on the current experience of the workforce in the government sector, comparing this sector with profitable industries and the pressures they are exposed to. Government service and its importance for all industries, areas for improving government work are a preferred profession, including employer branding, employee experience, and future skills.

Principles of digital transformation

The “Principles of Digital Transformation in Cities” report, which KPMG will work on, focuses on enabling infrastructure systems and preparing for the future, which requires city leaders to focus on facing challenges, and employing opportunities, labor, capital and technology to lead accelerated transformations, and addresses the differences In achieving “smart digitization” between one city and another, from adopting basic technologies that facilitate government services to advanced analytics that face challenges in developing infrastructure systems.



