Extreme heat, a pall of unrelenting humidity, inadequate sanitation and even a Covid outbreak: the World Jamboree, the great world party of scouts organized every four years in different corners of the planet, invaded South Korea this time, but gradually transformed into hell for the 43,000 participants from 158 countries. Four thousand British and 1,500 Americans have already returned home prematurely and a shower of criticism has fallen on Seoul, taking into account, among other things, that it took 4 years to prepare for the event, the location of which is usually announced at the end of the previous edition.

Of course, no one could have predicted that summer 2023 would be among the hottest of the century, but South Korea is still doing everything possible to save its image. Military doctors and nurses were sent by the government to the huge encampment a Saemangeumnear Buan in Jeolla province in the north of the country. But local media have called the affair a “national shame” by pointing out the poor conditions of the campsite, with rudimentary toilets and many insects. The rally could even end earlier than expected on August 12th. According to local authorities and the organizers, around 700 participants have already suffered from heatstroke or other ailments related to the extreme temperatures, ranging between 35 and 38 degrees. More than 100 children needed hospitalization. And yesterday the news released by the regional authorities of 70 participants who would have contracted Covid.

The Farnesina’s commitment

The 1,200 Italian scouts present at the gathering, like those of many other nationalities, remained to enjoy the goodness of the international meeting. The Farnesina underlined that, “through the Italian Embassy in Seoul and in liaison with the local authorities, it closely follows the condition of its compatriots”, that at the moment no particular problems are identified and that “the health, logistical and organizational situation appears to be under control“. Even the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assured “full attention” to the young Italians, defining the gathering “a great demonstration of the world scout movement that we want to continue without further criticalities”. The minister also guaranteed that ” compatriots can count on our Embassy in Seoul which has visited the Italian camp several times and which maintains a constant line of communication with the national contingent and with the Task Force specially set up at the South Korean Foreign Ministry”.