The world pledged in Aichi (Japan) to create in a decade – from 2010 to 2020 – a network of protected areas that would encompass at least 17% of the world’s land and maritime areas and 10% of the seas and oceans to stop the loss of biodiversity. Overall, the purpose has almost been achieved: 16.64% of the planet’s land surface and continental waters, 22.5 million square kilometers, are already in preserved areas. In seas and oceans, 28.1 million kilometers are protected (7.74% of the total, two points from the target). But, in this case, the impulse comes from the jurisdictional waters of the different countries. In the rest, in the international waters that occupy most of the ocean (64% of the total), the defense shield has only reached 1%, indicates the latter Protected Planet Report 2020 of the United Nations World Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

More information

“The waters of the high seas are still the Wild West,” reproaches Pilar Marín, a biologist at the NGO Oceana, who also recalls that this goal of 10% it had already been agreed in 2004 in the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). “It is true that there have been significant advances in the last decade, as the report points out, but taking into account that it has taken them 20 years, we can say that they have been really slow,” he clarifies.

The authors of the document consider that there has been important progress in the number of areas that have been protected, especially in the last 10 years, but not in their quality. There is no way of knowing how they are managed because the data is “very deficient”. In this sense, the effectiveness of their administration has only been evaluated in 18% of these spaces, well below the 60% to which the parties had committed to the Convention on Biological Diversity, an almost universal international treaty with more than 196 Contracting Parties.

Purple starfish in La Cabrera national park. Juan Cuetos / EUO © OCEANA

Furthermore, a third of key biodiversity areas are not protected at all and less than 8% of the Earth is preserved and connected, preventing the movement of species and the maintenance of ecological processes. A big problem to be solved, says Neville Ash, director of the UN Environment Conservation Monitoring Center (UNEP-WCMC), because despite the progress made in recent years “designate and account for areas is insufficient; they need to be managed effectively and governed fairly ”.

“Spain is a clear example that the management of preserved spaces is not adequate,” says Gema Rodríguez, head of the endangered species program of the NGO WWF. Although on the earth’s surface the objectives are met and exceeded by far, with 30% protected by the Natura 2000 Network [áreas de conservación de la biodiversidad en la Unión Europea], “It is hardly managed”, he comments.

The same happens with the sea. “We are even above the Aichi targets, with 13% protected but only 0.2% comprehensively (no activity is allowed),” says biologist Marín. “Much progress has been made as with the Cabrera National Park, which multiplied its area by nine two years ago [de 10.000 a 90.000 hectáreas], but the space maintains the old management plan and is obsolete ”, he adds. The Mediterranean Cetacean corridor, located between Alicante and Girona parallel to the Balearic archipelago with a marine surface similar to the size of Aragon, “which is very important for cetaceans, but does not even have a management plan.”

Key ecosystems

Carlos Duarte, a marine biologist at the King Abdullah University of Science Technology (KAUST), believes that “it is not just about falling short of global goals, but that these areas do not protect a representative fraction of key ecosystems such as coral reefs and the underwater meadows “. Duarte remembers the jug of cold water that led to the failure in 2020 to establish a “huge” protected area in Antarctica.

The United Nations hopes that the progress made in meeting the Aichi target 11 commitments will lay the groundwork for setting the goals at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference to be held in October in Kunming, China. The Director General of IUCN, Bruno Oberle, recalls that biodiversity continues to decline and asks the participants in the meeting to “establish an ambitious goal that guarantees a coverage of protected areas of 30% of the Earth, fresh water and natural resources. oceans by 2030 ″. This network must be located “optimally” and must be managed in an “effective and equitable way”, specifically.

The Government of Spain made a commitment when it approved the Climate Emergency Declaration at the beginning of 2020 to reach 30% of protected marine area in 2030 and is working to define priority areas. Oceana has already put on the table several proposals, among which are: El Hierro as the first fully marine national park and the Sahara seamounts (Dacia Tritón, Bimbache and Echo) in the Canary Islands, the underwater mountains of the Balearic Islands (Ausias March, Emile Baudot and Ses Olives) or the extension of the Doñana National Park towards the sea.

Duarte points out that the pandemic postponed all the processes that should have been completed in 2020 to 2021. He hopes that lost time will be recovered and that ambition will increase, “particularly in the protection of international waters, which are very behind in protection objectives and that require a new, more effective legal framework ”.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter