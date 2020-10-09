The UN World Food Program (WFP) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for feeding 97 million people in a world where hunger sometimes becomes a ‘weapon of war. “The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more evident than ever,” claimed the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo, when communicating the news.

The jury praises the merits accumulated by the agency and praises its “efforts in the fight against hunger, its contribution to improve the conditions of peace in the areas affected by the conflicts” and its efforts to undo the vicious circle of malnutrition and weaponsReiss-Andersen said

For the program’s executive director, American David Beasley, the award “is a moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who risk their lives every day to bring food and assistance to nearly 100 million hungry children, women and men. all the world”.

With this initiative sponsored by the UN, 97 million people are served in 88 countries every year. The numbers may seem huge, but they only represent a tiny part of global needs. The institution proclaims itself as the “largest humanitarian organization” in a world where 690 million people, that is one in every 11, in 2019 suffered from chronic food shortages.

Each year, the entity distributes approximately 15,000 million servings with an estimated cost per portion of 26 euro cents. WFP’s efforts focus on “emergency assistance, relief and rehabilitation, development aid and special operations,” according to its website. Two-thirds of their work is in conflict-affected countries, where people are three times more likely to suffer from malnutrition than those living in peaceful countries. The committee that awards the distinction stressed that the need for multilateral solutions to problems such as hunger is “more evident than ever.”

Recognition to the UN agency comes at a crucial time, when SARS-CoV-2, climate change and economic collapse conspire to exacerbate the disaster.

Covid lurks



If the number of hungry trapped by “acute food insecurity” was 135 million people in 2019, now that number, the highest in many years, will be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The forecasts that the WFP manages is that the number will double and be encrypted in 260 million this year. Covid-19 fuels a “drastic rebound” in starvation, according to the ruling, which recognizes the “impressive capacity” of the program to deploy its efforts in the health crisis. If the award-winning entity and other institutions do not conspire to tackle the emergency and receive the necessary funds, hunger will acquire “inconceivable proportions,” argues the committee. Already mercilessly devastating Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and South Sudan, to give just a few examples in which the explosive mix of war and pandemic has pushed the number of people to the brink of starvation.

Hunger can have biblical dimensions. According to a UN report released in mid-July, the global recession caused by the coronavirus may make 83 to 132 million more people know what it’s like to have an empty stomach. The WFP arm falls short and is unable to intervene where it is called upon. In the world there are 155 million children with malnutrition problems, But the program can only reach 18 million in aid.

The awarded institution has 19,000 employees and has 5,600 trucks, 20 ships and 92 aircraft who deliver food and provide assistance to those most in need. It is often the first agency to step onto the scene of an emergency to assist the victims of wars, earthquakes, floods, droughts, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.