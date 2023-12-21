The program said in a statement that about 300,000 people fled the island within days, when clashes broke out there last week.
The representative and director of the World Food Program in Sudan, Eddie Roy, explained that the agency suspended the delivery of food aid in some areas of the island that are witnessing battles.
Roy pointed out that the teams are working around the clock to provide aid in areas where it can still be provided.
