“This downsizing will affect all major programs implemented by the program nationwide,” the program said in a statement seen by Reuters.

He stressed that in the event of not obtaining new financing, it is expected that about 4 and a half million people will be affected.

The program stressed its need for $1.05 billion over the next six months to support its humanitarian operations in Yemen, and said that only 28 percent of these required resources have been secured so far.

Currently, about 13.1 million people across Yemen receive food rations through the General Food Assistance Programme, equivalent to about 40 percent of the components of the standard food basket, according to the program statement.

“We are facing a very difficult situation where we have to make decisions about taking food from the hungry to feed the hungriest,” said Richard Reagan, WFP Representative in Yemen.

Eighty percent of the country’s 32.6 million people depend on aid.