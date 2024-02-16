Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, Executive Director of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, called for “security guarantees” to bring in food supplies to end the famine, which threatens 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip.

McCain added, in a post on the UN program’s account on the “X” platform: “We have food supplies waiting on the Gaza border, and we will be able to expand work to feed 2.2 million people throughout the Strip.”

The UN official stressed that “the World Food Program is capable of ending the famine in Gaza, which threatens 2.2 million people, but we demand security guarantees and sustainable access to provide services safely.”

In another context, the World Health Organization confirmed yesterday that it is trying to reach Al-Nasser Hospital, which is the largest hospital still operating in the Gaza Strip, after the recent Israeli military operation in the hospital.

The organization’s spokesman, Tariq Yasarevicvi, said in a statement: “Received reports indicate that there are still patients and seriously injured people inside the hospital,” expressing its condemnation of the forced transfer of many patients to other buildings, depriving the sick and injured of life-saving medical care, and forcing them to Movement that may lead to deterioration of their health or even death.

He added: “There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continued provision of life-saving services. We are trying to reach out because the people who are still in the Nasser Medical Complex need help,” noting that “The Nasser Hospital is barely functioning, as the damage to the orthopedic unit has paralyzed “Its ability to provide urgent services, and this deterioration in the facility threatens the loss of more lives and more diseases and suffering.”

He explained that the hospital represents the backbone of the health system in southern Gaza, and must resume work in it, as health facilities in the south do not have the capacity to receive more patients, and they are already operating beyond their maximum capacity, with a bed capacity of 349%, and in care units. by 242%, calling at the same time for non-militarization of medical facilities and respect for international law.