Dubai (WAM)

Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: The crises and challenges facing our world today put the health and lives of millions of people at stake, without distinction between developed or poor countries. regions, which directly affected the availability of food and the resilience and continuity of supply chains threatened everyone to fall under the impact of food insecurity.

This came in a speech delivered on her behalf by Issa Abdul Rahman Al Hashimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, during a media meeting held by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the World Food Program at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, coinciding with World Food Day, which falls on October 16 of each year.

Her Excellency stressed that this situation calls for everyone to join hands and cooperate and accelerate efforts to ensure the enhancement of food security and food availability through initiatives and programs that take into account at the same time the requirements of environmental and climate action.. She pointed out that the UAE at the local level has adopted a national strategy for food security that it is working to implement in a way that ensures Enhancing its food security locally and globally, in addition to its role in helping many countries to confront food shortages, noting that it launched the Agricultural Innovation Initiative for Climate in cooperation with the United States, which aims to stimulate investments worth $8 billion globally in the fields of agriculture and food based on modern technologies and sustainable systems.

provide aid

Abdul Majeed Yahya, Representative of the World Food Program in the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “We are working closely with our strategic partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Thanks to their generous assistance, we have been able to avert a food crisis in Yemen and they continue to provide every possible assistance to save lives.” .

He added, “We count on the continued support of these partners, especially during this year in which we witnessed an unprecedented increase in the request for aid to alleviate the suffering of the millions of people who suffer under the devastating effects of political conflicts and climate shocks around the world.” He stressed the need for forward-looking work to be at the heart of the humanitarian response to protect the most vulnerable groups from these shocks, describing it as an essential part of the agenda of the twenty-seventh session of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), to be held next month in Egypt… and with the rising threat of global recession , the ability of governments to respond will be constrained by their economic problems, such as currency depreciation, economic inflation as well as debt accumulation resulting in an increase in the number of people who are unable to afford food and will therefore need humanitarian support to meet their basic needs. He said: “The World Food Programme’s 2022 operations plan is the most ambitious of the program ever, as it prioritizes taking action and hard work to prevent millions from dying of starvation, in addition to working to achieve stability – and where possible – building national food systems and supply chains. Flexible and resilient. He explained that with the rising costs of providing assistance and increasing lead times, the World Food Program continues to diversify its supplier base, including strengthening local and regional procurement. US$1 billion.. WFP has also expanded the use of cash transfers to provide food assistance in the most efficient and cost-effective way to meet these increasing costs.. He pointed out that cash transfers now constitute 35% of the total value of our emergency food assistance. He added: The program was able to secure $655 million in contributions and agreements to provide services from international financial institutions with the aim of supporting national social protection systems.

hunger rates

“We are facing an unprecedented global food crisis and over the past three years hunger rates have repeatedly reached new peaks,” said David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme. He noted that things could only get worse unless there was a large-scale, coordinated effort to address the root causes. He added: “We cannot witness another year of hunger reaching record levels after the global food crisis created a host of challenges stemming from climate shocks, conflicts and economic pressures, which led to an increase in the number of hungry people worldwide from 282 to 345 million people in the first months.” Only from 2022, the World Food Program has expanded its food assistance targets to reach a record 153 million people this year.. And in the middle of the year we have already provided assistance to 111.2 million people.

Urgent Actions

The United Nations World Food Program has warned that the world faces another year of record hunger as the global food crisis continues to push more people into deteriorating levels of acute food insecurity, and called on the world to take urgent action to address the root causes of the crisis. that we live in today. The World Food Program is working with partners in the field of humanitarian action to avoid famine in five countries: Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.. Conflicts are often the main factor in exposing the most vulnerable to catastrophic hunger, as well as cut off communications and difficult access Humanitarian aid and displacement.

He noted that the crisis in Ukraine led to the disruption of global trade, which resulted in high transportation costs and the time required for transportation and made farmers lack the agricultural inputs they need, which will indirectly affect crops in the coming period all over the world.

Climate shocks are increasing in frequency and intensity, which prevents the affected people from giving time to recover between disasters, especially in the Middle East and North Africa, which is one of the regions most affected by the climate crisis, due to its frequent exposure to challenges and climate changes such as long heat waves, droughts, forest fires and floods, and the lack of Regular rainfall and landslides.. In addition, the region is witnessing a rise in temperatures twice the global average, exacerbating pressure on food system resources, affecting about 40 million people in the region.