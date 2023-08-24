Public aid linked to fossil fuels in 2022 amounted to seven trillion dollars —some 6.5 trillion euros, the equivalent of 7.1% of global GDP—, according to a report prepared by analysts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released this Thursday and that advocates eliminating these subsidies completely. Coal, oil and natural gas, which benefit from these huge amounts of money, are the main causes of climate change that feeds, for example, the extreme heat and the great fires that are hitting a large part of the hemisphere this summer. north. Paradoxically, the enormous dependence that humanity has on these fuels that take it to the limit is largely supported by public funds.

When these fuels are burned to generate power, they release greenhouse gases that are overheating the planet. And ending direct and indirect aid to redirect it to cleaner ways of producing energy is one of the main demands of activists against climate change for years. In addition, it is at the frontispiece of the actions that must be taken to combat global warming and that are discussed within the UN. In the final declaration of the Glasgow climate summit, held at the end of 2021 in that Scottish city, an explicit call was made to gradually eliminate this public aid to fossil fuels. But they continue to rise, as the IMF analysis warns.

The experts from this body take into account explicit aid (linked to what producers and consumers of these fuels receive) and implicit aid (related to indirect environmental and health costs and tax revenue that the State stops paying with the deductions). Taking these two variables into account, the IMF reaches that amount of seven trillion dollars, about 6.5 trillion euros, in 2022. Explicit subsidies represent 18% of the total, while implicit ones accumulate 82%. This last chapter includes externalities that are not transferred, such as the cost for an economy of the damage caused by pollution to the health of citizens.

As a solution to the nonsense of continuing to fuel the climate crisis with public money, IMF analysts advocate “completely reforming fossil fuel prices by eliminating explicit subsidies.” In addition, they ask to impose “corrective taxes” such as a tax on carbon dioxide, which would imply reducing emissions of this greenhouse gas (the main one) by 34% compared to 2019 levels in 2030. “This would be in line with maintaining global warming” within the limits set by the Paris Agreement, analysts stress.

The last analysis of these aids carried out by the IMF is from two years ago and estimated the subsidies in 2020 at six trillion dollars. “Explicit subsidies have more than doubled since the previous evaluation of the IMF, of 0.5 trillion in 2020 to 1.3 billion in 2022”, the study points out. However, analysts explain that “much of the increase is due to temporary price support measures” related to the energy crisis stemming from the invasion of Ukraine. “Therefore, explicit subsidies are expected to decline if international prices continue to retreat from their peak levels.”

However, the big problem is implicit aid, which accounts for more than 80% of the total and which the IMF expects to continue to increase as the consumption of fossil fuels grows in emerging markets, “where local environmental costs are generally higher ”. These subsidies mean that “governments are giving up a valuable source of much-needed revenue”, thus “undermining” poverty reduction goals. Because “most of the benefits” of fuel subsidies are for “the richest households,” warns the IMF report.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

By region, East Asia and the Pacific account for almost half of the world’s public aid. If the analysis is focused by country and in absolute terms, “China continues to be the largest subsidizer of fossil fuels, followed by the United States, Russia, the EU and India,” says the IMF. These are, at the same time, the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Spain: 11.5 billion dollars

The IMF study offers data from 170 countries, including Spain. The agency estimates at 11,500 million dollars (10,500 million euros) the public aid that Spain allocated directly and indirectly last year to fossil fuels. In global terms, it represents the best data in the historical series offered by this body and which starts in 2015. In 2020, for example, aid amounted to 17,900 million.

But if only implicit aid is analyzed, there has been a significant increase. In 2020, they amounted to 1,500 million, compared to 4,400 in 2022. And the great recipient of these funds are natural gas consumers in Spain. It was followed by aid received by power companies and coal producers, according to data compiled by the IMF.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter