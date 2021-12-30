Millions of people around the world were preparing this Thursday (30) for New Year’s celebrations drastically limited by the overwhelming spread of covid-19, which in the week of December 23rd to 29th surpassed the historic milestone of one million daily cases .

In the last seven days, an average of 1,045,000 infections were detected daily, 46% more than in the previous week, according to an AFP balance released on Thursday, based on official data.

Covid-19, detected two years ago and declared a global pandemic in March 2020, has already killed more than 5.4 million people, triggering economic crises and forcing societies to live intermittent confinement.

So far, the explosion of cases has not translated into an increase in the death toll.

But the omicron variant, while thought to cause milder symptoms than its predecessors, has elevated infections to record levels.

From Mexico to Greece, from France to Brazil, the strong peal has forced governments to re-impose restrictions and, in some cases, cancel New Year’s Eve parties.

Pope Francis canceled his traditional New Year’s Eve visit to the manger in St. Peter’s Square, concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in the assembled crowd, the Vatican reported on Thursday.

– “Forbidden music”-

In Greece, “music will be banned” in bars and restaurants, which will close at midnight and 02:00 on the 31st, warned Health Minister Thanos Plevris, to try to limit the desire of his fellow countrymen to go out to celebrate the New Year’s Eve.

The country registered a new peak in daily infections on Wednesday, following the same path as other countries, which for days have beaten records in cases, such as France, the United Kingdom and Spain.

In Spain, public festivities have been canceled in most cities, with the exception of Madrid, where a public celebration limited to 7,000 people is planned, compared to 18,000 in 2019. The country once again surpassed the record for daily contagions this Thursday, with 161,688 cases in 24 hours.

In France, which surpassed the 200,000 new daily contagion mark for the second day in a row, nightclubs, which have been closed since December 10, will continue to do so for at least the first three weeks of January.

In addition, bars in Paris will have to close their doors at 02:00 am and, from Friday, it will be mandatory to wear masks outdoors for those over 11 years old.

Denmark, which currently has the highest number of new cases in the world in relation to its population, also surpassed for the second consecutive day the mark of 20,000 additional infections.

The spike in infections has also reached Latin America and the Caribbean, where Cuba will require, as of January 5, a complete vaccination schedule and a negative PCR test in order to enter the country.

The region now accumulates more than 47 million infections and about 1.6 million deaths.

In Mexico City and São Paulo, authorities canceled New Year’s festivities because of covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana beach, which in the New Year usually gathers more than three million people, will have limited capacity, will not have the traditional shows at the turn of the year and fireworks will be held in nine places in the city to avoid crowding.

Similar restrictions multiply in several countries around the world due to the alarming virulence of the new variant.

Indonesia, for example, has reported that more than 4.2 million confirmed cases have warned that foreign travelers will be deported from the island of Bali if they are found violating health regulations during the holiday season.

Bali banned carnivals, fireworks and gatherings of more than 50 people during the Christmas and New Year period.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities have again imposed distancing measures on the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

– “On the verge of collapse” –

“I am enormously concerned that the omicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as the delta, is causing a tsunami of cases”, warned on Wednesday the director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Faced with this situation, health authorities in the United States – with an average of more than 265,000 cases per day – urged people on Thursday to avoid traveling on cruise ships even if they are vaccinated.

“Health systems are on the brink of collapse,” added the WHO director.

This Thursday, the UK’s National Health Service announced that it will begin opening temporary field hospitals to contain a possible excess of hospitalized patients in England.

In China, residents of the city of Xi’an, where 13 million people remain confined, complained of not finding enough food, despite Beijing’s assurances that the situation was under control.

State TV showed footage of workers in hazardous material protective suits sorting eggs, meat and vegetables before handing out food to residents door-to-door.

