The Johns Hopkins University Center for Monitoring the Corona Virus in the world showed that the number of infections reached 178,432,437 cases around the world, as of six thirty in the morning, today.

Infections with the virus have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in Wuhan, central China, in December 2019.

The United States came at the forefront of countries that recorded HIV infections, with 33,541,889 infections, India came second, with 29,881,772 infections, then Brazil in third place, with 17,927,928 infections.

In terms of deaths due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, caused by the Corona virus, the number rose worldwide to 4,019,988 deaths.

The United States came first in terms of deaths from the Corona virus, which recorded 601,826 deaths, followed by Brazil, which recorded 501,825 deaths, and India, which recorded 386,708 deaths.

As for the number of vaccinations and vaccines that were provided around the world, as of 6:30 am, according to the Johns Hopkins University Observatory, it reached 2,600,046,079 vaccine doses, from various vaccines.

China was the most advanced in this field, as the number of people who were vaccinated with various vaccines against corona reached more than one billion vaccine doses, specifically, 1,010,489,000.

It was followed by the United States of America, which provided 317,464,619 vaccine doses, out of the three approved vaccines against Covid-19, which are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

India ranked third in terms of providing vaccines, as the number of people who received doses of the vaccine reached about 276,693,572, out of more than 1.4 billion people.

Brazil came fourth, after it succeeded in vaccinating and vaccinating 81,188,345 people.