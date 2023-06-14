The world has always lived in constant transformation. Tectonic plates shift, species evolve, and empires are born, grow, and decline to make way, often by force, for new ones. The difference now is that the changes are happening faster and faster, and that their implications in the global world are more profound than ever. A pandemic that starts in an eastern city ends up locking citizens from all over the planet in their homes, a war between two Slavic countries causes famines in Africa, and a ship that blocks the Suez Canal due to strong winds forces factories in Europe to stop. .

This newsletter, which starts today, aims to provide some clues on how this new game is played on the global geopolitical board. If you want to receive it, click on this link:

These are the three topics we will address.

The BRICS surpass the G7. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will exceed the Western powers in GDP in a few years. We explain why.

NATO exercises in Germany.

The trial of Trump heats up the American presidential elections.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa BRICS overtake G7

Many in Spain still remember the piggy banks in the shape of Mandarin Chinese, yellow beings with long ponytails, into which pesetas and duros were introduced to fight hunger in the Asian giant, which between the 1950s and 1970s was known as ‘the sleeping dragon’. And starving. In 1994, fifteen years after the start of the economic reforms promoted by Deng Xiaoping, China and Spain still had a similar GDP.

Only three decades later, the communist superpower multiplies the wealth of our country by 13, it is the second largest economy in the world and the only military force capable of threatening US hegemony. As if that were not enough, it leads the BRICS alliance, the group of developing countries in which it is accompanied by Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. This year, for the first time, their economies will contribute more to global growth than those of the G7: specifically, 32.1% compared to 29.9% of the seven most relevant democratic powers.







These Bloomberg forecasts, based on data from the International Monetary Fund, confirm a geopolitical upheaval with profound consequences that began in 2021, when, due in part to the impact of the pandemic, the GDP of the BRICS surpassed that of the G7 in parity terms. to purchasing power. In other words, in the calculation that is made taking into account the cost of living. In hard and fast dollars, that ‘sorpasso’ is not expected until 2032, by which time, if the current trend continues, China could become the world’s greatest power.

Beijing imposes its model with the economy. As the great Western colonizers have done before, the Great Dragon intends to make its mark on how the world is organized. But, unlike what Europe did first and then the United States, Beijing does not impose its model with weapons but with economic power.

The best example of this is the great project of the New Silk Road, designed by President Xi Jinping to structure the world around the interests of developing countries. For the first time since the Middle Ages, China projects its political and economic influence through the construction of gigantic infrastructure projects – built and financed by Chinese companies – and political alliances with countries often in conflict with the West: from Venezuela or Cuba, to Myanmar or Thailand.

With the Chinese leadership there is no such thing as political correctness or human rights hypocrisy, there is only pragmatism. And that reflects well in Ukraine. China stood out when Russia invaded the neighboring country and only in the last few months has it tried to assert its power of influence over Vladimir Putin with a peace plan that has remained in borage water. Officially, Beijing does not support either Moscow or Kiev, but the data shows that trade relations with Russia have exploded in the last year and that China makes it easy for Russia to circumvent Western sanctions. A new scenario opens in which the Asian country is no longer a partner of the European Union but “a systemic rival”, and in which the world tends again to a new bipolarity like the one that existed with the United States and the Union Soviet.

NATO The most important military exercises

Meanwhile, the biggest NATO military exercises got underway in Germany on Monday. For two weeks, troops from 25 countries -including Japan- will participate in the ‘Air Defender’ maneuvers, a war program that will last until the 23rd and whose objective is to make it clear to Putin that with the Atlantic Alliance it is better not to play. “The exercises are necessary because we live in a more dangerous world and because we are facing the biggest security crisis of our generation. They send a clear message that NATO is prepared to defend every inch of allied territory,” spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

In the drills of different war scenarios, mostly defensive, 250 aircraft -of which one hundred are American- and 10,000 soldiers participate, who will coordinate with the different Navies in the North Sea, the Baltic and southern Germany. “The objective is to improve interoperability and preparation to protect critical infrastructure in cities against air, drone and missile attacks,” explains NATO, which, thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has achieved the commitment of member countries. to increase their defense budgets, as the United States has always demanded.

Trump The trial that heats up the presidential elections

On the other side of the Atlantic, meanwhile, the fiercest war is the one waged by former President Donald Trump with the justice of the country he led between 2016 and 2020. Yesterday (last night, Spanish time), the leader who now leads the charge to dispute him once again the charge to Joe Biden on behalf of the Republican Party, he sat for the second time on the court bench – this time federal – to testify as a defendant in no less than 37 crimes, of which 31 are related to the secret documents that you illegally stored at your residence. Presumably, he came to show them to people who did not have the perceptive authorization to see them. Some of the charges against him threaten national security and carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.









However, at 76 years old, Trump insists that he is “the victim of a witch hunt”, that Biden is trying to imprison him “to avoid confrontation at the polls”, and even warns that not even a conviction will prevent him from running as a presidential candidate next year. He is, without a doubt, a surreal soap opera that undermines the reputation of the American superpower and sets an especially juicy precedent for the populist movements that are spreading in the West following the example of Trump. “It is a dark day for the United States of America, a country in rapid and severe decline. But together, we will make America great again,” he declared, as if he were already on the campaign trail.

Is all for today. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there. If you sign up, you will receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.