Despite the energy crisis, coal declined worldwide in 2022, according to a new report from the NGO Global Energy Monitor. Everywhere except China, where plans to build new power plants are increasing.

This is rare good news in the fight against climate change. In a study published on Thursday, April 6, the NGO Global Energy Monitor indicated that in 2022 global efforts continued to move away from coal, one of the most climate-damaging energy sources. This, even as Russia cut off gas supplies to Western countries as a result of the war in Ukraine, causing an unprecedented energy crisis and raising fears of a massive return to coal.

The NGO, which publishes a report on coal production every year, recorded progress around the world, except in China. The number of coal-fired power plants in operation has decreased across the planet. Several construction projects have also been cancelled, for example in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the study, in the European Union, North America or North Africa, no new coal-fired power plant projects are contemplated. In the Middle East, a power plant under construction in Iran is listed as the last to come online.

The United States tops the list of good results: its electricity production from coal has been reduced by 13.5 gigawatts (GW). This represents half of the global decline, estimated at 26 GW in 2022.

In the European Union, the use of coal is limited

The European Union, for its part, shows a decrease of only 2.2 GW. This is a low figure compared to 2021, when it reached a record of almost 15 GW. In response to the gas crisis, seven countries have authorized the restart or operation of coal-fired power plants.

These include Germany and Austria, but also the Netherlands, which have annulled a law that limited the operation of plants to 35% of their capacity. France, for its part, has restarted production in Moselle. In total, 26 EU coal-fired power plants that were already shut down or scheduled for closure finally came online over the winter, according to figures provided by Global Energy Monitor.

Greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.5% in France last year, with a steeper decline at the end of the year, according to provisional official figures published on April 3, 2023 by Citepa, the body in charge of preparing the French emissions inventory.

“The idea was to give priority to energy security, in a context of fear of scarcity,” recalls Nicolas Berghmans, responsible for Europe and energy-climate expert at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI). “But in the end, those twenty plants were used little and the ‘return to coal’ that was feared did not take place.”

“It was far from being a foregone conclusion. After the historic summer drought, hydroelectric capacities were limited and, in France, we were facing the shutdown of several of our nuclear reactors,” recalls the specialist. “The damage was limited thanks to sobriety measures that worked well, aided by a mild winter. They have allowed us to reduce energy consumption, both gas and electricity, during the winter,” he adds.







“Beyond the results for 2022, this shows that coal is no longer considered the first response to a crisis,” he said. “In the EU, this has also led to increased investment in renewables and while this will not be noticeable in 2022, it will be noticeable in the coming years. This is very encouraging.”

China against the tide

But in contrast to this dynamic in much of the world, China appears to be going against the grain and adding to the darkness. “In 2022, Beijing increased its production capacity by 26.8 GW, which offset the stoppages in the rest of the world (23.9 GW),” says Global Energy Monitor.

The country now has 365 GW of generation capacity, compared to an average of 172 GW in the rest of the world. And what is more worrying, China already concentrates 68% of the coal projects under development and 72% of those that are in the pipeline.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows rail freight cars, used to transport coal, next to a coal warehouse in Pingdingshan, in China’s central Henan province. AFP – STR

“Due to its size and population, China’s energy consumption is necessarily very high,” says Thibaud Voïta, a researcher at the Center for Energy and Climate at the French Institute for International Relations (Ifri). “And one of the main challenges for Beijing is to satisfy an energy demand that has not stopped increasing for several years.”

An even more difficult challenge to face, says the researcher, in a year 2022 marked by the rise in gas prices linked to the war in Ukraine, the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, but also repeated heat waves. The latter have caused a massive use of air conditioning, triggering electricity consumption at a time when hydroelectric capacity was at its lowest.

“To a certain extent, this increase is beyond the control of Beijing and is more the work of central or provincial governments,” continues Thibaud Voïta. “The development of coal-fired power plants is still seen by many as the best solution to meet demand in the short term, while guaranteeing the population the lowest possible prices for electricity. Some provinces have seen their new capacities exceed those of entire countries.Inner Mongolia, for example, has more new capacity than India and Japan combined, even though they remain major coal producers.

However, this gloomy Chinese balance must be qualified, insists the specialist. “In 2019, coal accounted for 57.7% of the Chinese energy mix. In 2022, it will be 56.2%. So we are rather on a downward trend,” he notes. “Without forgetting that, at the same time, China is investing massively in renewable energy. Together with nuclear energy, they accounted for 15.3% of the energy mix in 2019. This share has risen to 17.4% in 2022 and the goal is reach 20% in 2025.” So there are reasons for hope.

Zero carbon target by 2040

Globally, “today, almost a third of the world’s coal-fired electricity generation capacity is dated for closure, and the vast majority of the remaining capacity is being overhauled to meet carbon neutrality targets,” concludes the Global Energy Monitor. “A completely unimaginable reality ten years ago,” he continues.

However, these advances remain incompatible with the objective of the Paris Agreement. To limit global warming to below 2°C, all existing power plants in the richest countries would have to be shut down by 2030, and worldwide by 2040.

Berghmans believes that the 2030 target “remains achievable” in the European Union. “The only condition is to continue the massive deployment of renewable energy. This is really the nerve of war,” he insists.

“But whatever the global efforts, China will play a decisive role,” insists Thibaud Voïta. “Beijing has declared on the international scene that it wants to peak emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060. The only way to achieve this goal is to go coal-free. It must now commit to starting this process as soon as possible.

