The coronavirus has already killed more than three million people worldwide since it was detected in late 2019, and it continues to spread despite restrictions and drug campaigns. vaccination, which progress very slowly in some countries.

In the last week, it was registered an average of 12,000 deaths a day worldwide, a trend that brought the total balance to 3,002,053 reported deaths, according to the latest tally by the US Johns Hopkins University, which carries global figures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have also registered more than 140 million cases of covid-19 worldwide.

On Brazil, the second worst hit country on the planet behind the United States, with 368,749 deaths, around 3,000 deaths are announced every day.

In March it reached almost 3,800 in 24 hours – that is, almost a quarter of the total deaths reported daily worldwide. That figure is more than double what was reported in mid-February.

World record of daily cases

The pandemic does not seem to be weakening despite the measures taken by different countries. A record of daily cases was recorded worldwide on Friday, with 829,596 infections, according to a balance from the AFP agency.

That day, in Argentina a maximum of daily infections was also reported, 29,472, half of them in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

Sick with coronavirus in a hospital in Santo André, near São Paulo, in Brazil. Photo: DPA

The pandemic is in “a critical point”, The World Health Organization (WHO) considered on Monday, with strong differences between countries such as Israel, which manage to stop it thanks to an intense vaccination campaign, and others, such as India, which are facing a resounding spike in infections and deaths.

A situation that forced to reinforce the measures in a good part of the world to stop the transmissions.

India on alert

The capital of India, New Delhi, started this Saturday a lockdown weekend, after 234,000 infections and 1,341 deaths were reported.

In India, three times as many cases are being registered daily than in the United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus (566,251 deaths), and hospitals are under heavy pressure.

Traffic controls in New Delhi, India, this Saturday. If they imposed new restrictions due to the advance of the virus. Photo: AFP

Udaya Regmi of the International Red Cross said that the “really shocking” spike in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia was a “wake-up call for everyone.”

“Vaccines must be available to everyone, everywhere, rich and poor, to overcome this terrible pandemic,” he added.

Vaccination results

In rich countries that launched mass vaccination campaigns, lbalance sheets have plummeted. In the United Kingdom, where 60% of the population received at least one dose of the anticovid vaccine, there are around thirty deaths a day, a tiny figure compared to the 1,200 deaths at the end of January.

In Japan, the increase in the number of cases fueled rumors that the Olympic Games, which were already postponed last year due to the pandemic, could be canceled.

The map with the cases and deaths from coronavirus, until this Saturday morning. / AFP

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday, affirmed that his country is listening to experts and that he will do “everything possible” to prepare for the sporting event, next July in Tokyo. .

Critical situation in Latin America

With 857,194 deaths and almost 27 million infections, Latin America and the Caribbean is the second worst hit region in the world by the coronavirus, behind Europe.

In Brazil, despite the high numbers of deaths and infections, the state of São Paulo, the most populous in the country, announced that starting Sunday shops will be able to reopen and face-to-face religious services can be held.

A line in front of a vaccination center in Milan, Italy, this Friday. Photo: DPA

In Europe, meanwhile, governments are torn between imposing additional restrictions to curb the epidemic and easing measures, before a population that is increasingly tired and with the vaccination campaigns progressing in fits and starts.

Spain extended the mandatory quarantine for passengers from twelve countries, including Brazil, Peru, Colombia and South Africa, to try to prevent the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus.

Italy, for its part, announced on Friday that it will ease restrictions on schools and restaurants starting April 26.

With “cautious optimism”, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his government was taking “a calculated risk.”

Source: AFP

CB