Joe Biden, during a video conference with Xi Jinping, in November 2021. Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine have pushed the world into a new era. The characteristics and depth of the change have been the subject of much debate at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland this week. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Finance of France, offered a definition that constitutes a valid starting point for analysis: “The last three years we have entered a new era of globalization. We have gone from one driven by the market to one shaped by politics”.

The powerful action of politics is indeed a central driving force of this moment of geoeconomic change. It is an interventionism that injects huge funds to promote investments in key areas such as green and digital; that disburses enormous amounts to mitigate the impact of the polycrisis in citizenship; that promotes a reconfiguration of globalization and its supply chains in accordance with the new, tense, state of international relations.

Another great driving force of change are the technological revolutions in multiple fields: digital, green, biotech and artificial intelligence, among others. These are huge accelerators of change in various ways, from the organization of companies to the relationship of force between States, passing, of course, through the lifestyle of people. Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture Europe, commented to this newspaper in Davos that the next 10 years will represent, in his opinion, a greater economic change than that which has occurred since 1945 until now.

It is difficult to foresee where all this will lead, and it is even difficult to define the current moment of this enormous transition. Some, minority, speak of deglobalization. Others, majority, of metamorphosis of globalization, a reformulation of the dense network of international connections.

Niall Ferguson, a historian from Stanford University, spoke about it in Davos, pointing out that the data on the circulation of goods, people, capital, services, ideas, and digital data do not indicate that there is deglobalization. “That is a mirage. There is a change, but not a deglobalization”, he said.

All this occurs in an increasingly multipolar world. How are the main actors positioned in this metamorphosis? Who see more opportunities? Who else risks? Predicting what will happen in the future is a useless exercise, but it is possible to try to x-ray the strengths and weaknesses with which the large blocks enter this new geoeconomic era.

India

A walk along the Davos Promenade, the main street of the Swiss alpine station, during the week of the World Economic Forum revealed to the most inattentive observer the resounding pre-eminence of the Indian huts. Although the Asian giant did not have top-level political representation at the meeting, that display is a reminder of India’s great vigor at this stage. Its economy is growing at a rate of 7% per year and there are arguments to support that it is a winner of the new stage. A recent World Bank report It pointed out the special potential of the country.

In the midst of the strong geopolitical confrontation, New Delhi enjoys an intermediate position that is allowing it to count on Russian energy at discount prices that increase its global competitiveness, while at the same time it is considered by Washington as a friendly capital, thus pointing it out to the business community as an opportune place to redirect investments and consolidate new supply chains that are less reliant on China. Furthermore, the huge internal market of 1.4 billion people insulates India to a large extent from possible global turmoil. S&P Global and Morgan Stanley believe that by the end of the decade it will be the world’s third largest economy, ahead of Japan and Germany.

China

The world’s second power enters the new era with the vast assets accumulated in decades of astonishing growth, with all the potential of its gigantic size, but facing an environment that is undoubtedly worse than before. The new situation represents the alteration of a global economic order that has greatly benefited China, especially since its entry into the WTO two decades ago. Beijing is in this sense a conservative power, it strives to achieve continuity and its vice president of the Government, Liu He, tsar from the economic area, tried in Davos to convey the message that China is open for foreign investment.

Now, both the US and the EU —although with different intensities— seek to reduce their dependence on China in the manufacturing area, in that of strategic raw materials and in certain technological sectors. In an ultra-polarized Washington, there is a consensus: the need to contain the Chinese rise and preserve the supremacy of the United States by making the rival’s way difficult, including with restrictions on the export of key technology. In Brussels, there is still no consensus among the Twenty-seven, but a less radical vision dominates which, according to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in Davos, aims to reduce risks, but not decouple.

China’s assets and potential are enormous: manufacturing capacity —for example, in areas as important as solar panels or wind turbines—, very promising technological development in sectors such as artificial intelligence, a size that offers great benefits of scale. The abandonment of the very restrictive anti-covid policy improves the growth outlook. But the new era is less comfortable for Beijing.

USA

The first world power faces the new stage with several comparative advantages. On the one hand, energy resources that allow it to advance without risks until renewables already cover all needs. On the other, an environment of extraordinary technological effervescence in the field of private companies that places it in a prominent position in the innovation races that will define the balance of power.

Washington is also the epicenter of a network of strategic alliances that will undoubtedly pay dividends in a new multipolar world in which the main rival, China, does not have really strong ties with other nations. These links not only have a value in the realm of pure security, but have an impact on the economic dimension. Certainly in the defense industrial sector —see the recent mega-contracts to supply F-35s to Germany or nuclear submarines to Australia—, but also in a broader logic, having a large part of the world’s GDP in allied or friendly territories in which, at least, the obstacle of absolute distrust is not found.

Naturally, not all is bright on the American horizon. The mere demographic dimension of China supports the hypothesis that the gap will continue to shorten. On the other hand, there are reasons to believe that the asset of cultural influence, intangible but very valuable, is being diluted in this multipolar scenario, with consequences also in the purely economic sphere. The brutal degree of polarization of politics also casts great doubts on the future capacity of the institutions to accompany economic development with the best efficiency.

European Union

The EU has an obvious comparative disadvantage with the other giants in the energy sector. The US has large hydrocarbon reserves, China and India buy cheap from Russia. Although it has managed to manage the crisis by avoiding supply disruptions and despite the fact that prices have calmed, it is more vulnerable than its rivals on the transition path to a hydrocarbon-free economy.

The block also suffers from a certain delay in digital technologies, which are increasingly decisive, of course compared to the US, but in some areas also compared to China. In addition, it has the slab of the lack of agility that its plural structure supposes in a time that requires quick decisions, constant adaptation.

Among the assets, the EU has a position that, in the midst of the tension between the two muscular giants —the US and China—, can give it opportunities. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, recalled in Davos that the EU is the first trading partner of 80 countries in the world; USA, 20. There is an exploitable potential there in these times of reconfiguration.

On the other hand, precisely the extreme turbulence of this new era has given the EU impetus to act with unprecedented determination and speed, entering unexplored territories. “Europe has become a superpolitical power,” Le Maire said in Davos. From the joint debt issuance approved during the pandemic, to the construction of a common energy policy, this greater cohesion is an asset in a multipolar world that acts without gloves. The plans to stimulate the microchip industry or green technologies illustrate the transformative capacity in the economic sphere of this accentuated coordination.

Global South

This is a heterogeneous group that lacks sufficient political ties to be considered a unit of action in the contemporary world. But it is a concept that is supported by traits shared by a large group of countries. As the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said in Davos, “there is no tension only on the East-West axis. The North-South fracture deepens. “I’m not sure everyone is understanding exactly the degree of anger and frustration that is building up in the South,” he added.

The rise in energy and food prices linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is clearly a reality that is particularly damaging to the South. So are the consequences on their debts of the rise in interest rates by the main central banks, particularly the US Fed. And, in parallel, the cost of the climatic disasters unleashed by the pollution of the rich countries will cause increasing damage, while the compensation takes time to materialize.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, raised concerns in Davos about how the green tech race fueled by rich countries’ subsidies could widen the gaps. She wondered if there will be transfers of the technologies that will be developed and under what conditions.

This does not prevent some countries in this conceptual area, such as Indonesia, from taking advantage of the new phase full of misgivings between powers to attract investment, as well as others —for example, some Latin Americans— from benefiting from the great demand for certain types of minerals needed to develop new technologies.

