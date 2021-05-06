The World Ends With You it broke it with the game released in 2007, and after having a couple of mobile releases it disappeared for a long time.

At the end of last year they confirmed that they were already working on a sequel, and if this was not enough, they also announced the production of an anime.

This epic arrival of is planned for next May 7, and fans in Latin America will be able to enjoy it completely in Spanish with a localized dubbing.

The World Ends With You will be in your language

The official page of Funimation Mexico confirmed through his Twitter account that said anime will hit the platform next Friday with Latin dubbing.

In this way, those who have a subscription will have the possibility to listen to it with voices in Spanish and thus forget about subtitles.

At the moment it was not mentioned who will be in charge of giving voice to Neku and his colleagues, but this information will surely be released shortly.

With this announcement, The World Ends With You joins the select anime group that receives Latin dubbing from Funimation, although not all the works have completely convinced the fans.

One of the clearest examples is My hero academia, which received several criticisms from fans for having very different voices from the originals.

As far as we know, several items that we saw when The World Ends With You lbequeathed to Nintendo ds They will be updated to fit the current era, so expect to see smartphones and other details.

Remember that the anime will be available through Funimation from Friday, May 7, and if you are a big fan of the video game, you cannot miss it for the world.

