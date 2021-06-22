The anime adaptation of The World Ends With You is about to end, but SQUARE ENIX has no intention of stopping right on the most beautiful! The company has recently announced the upcoming arrival of some soft toys dedicated to various characters from the series and, of course, the original game.

These are Neku, Shiki, Joshua, Beat, Rhyme, is Mr. Mew, and their market debut is set for November 2021, sold at the modest sum of $ 41.99 each (or about € 36).

Probably in the future the line of soft toys dedicated to the series will also see the arrival of themed ones NEO: The World Ends with You, the new video game coming to Nintendo Switch is PlayStation 4 from the July 27 and during the summer also on PC Street Epic Games Store.

