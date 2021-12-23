Square Enix was not happy with the figures for the latest installment, but does not rule out the opinion of the fans.

The RPG released this year, NEO: The World Ends With You, was well received by fans of both the genre and the franchise. However, Square Enix was not satisfied with this launch. Still, the company acknowledges the community’s opinion, and has mentioned that a new delivery, as long as the fans show ‘their passion’.

Nothing has been decided on an upcoming installment yetTomohiko Hirano“To be honest, nothing has been decided on an upcoming installment yet,” he says. Tomohiko Hirano, producer of the game, in an interview. “However, as it is a title based on a real city, there are still many areas that we have not been able to incorporate in the games, so a part of me wants to do it in some way.”

“If the players show us their passion for the game, our company could decide to make a sequel,” the producer continued. The director of the saga, Tatsuya kandoHe also mentioned that he would listen to people’s comments on the latest installment, so if you’re one of those eager for a third party, now is the time to act.

The President of Square Enix, Yosuke matsuda, has not expressed anything new after the latest financial report, where we learn that NEO: The World Ends With You did not reach the expectations of the company. We at 3DJuegos, on the other hand, think that this JRPG lived up to the original, something that was not easily achieved. You can take a look at our analysis if you want to know more.

While we don’t know yet if The World Ends With You will return, Square Enix seems to be staring at someone we haven’t seen in a long time. The company recently renewed the license of Gex, a saga of platform games originally developed by Crystal dynamics, the authors of the latest installments of Tomb Raider.

