The World Economic Forum, the institution that has organized the Davos Forum since 1971, published the 17th edition of the 2022 Global Risks Report on Tuesday. The document warns of the greatest risks the planet faces in the coming years, including , climate change and social inequalities.

In the last report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), entitled ‘Global Risks Report 2022’, a list of the great threats to the planet in the short and long term was published. These are risks that could become a reality if countries do not comply with the actions that are discussed each year at international summits.

Among the main risks mentioned by the organization are extreme weather events, the employment crisis and social inequality, infectious diseases, the deterioration of mental health, cyber attacks and the indebtedness of nations.

The different crises have been accentuated in many countries by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its recovery to restore social cohesion, boost employment and prosper will take several years according to the report, based on the Global Risk Perception Survey (GRPS) that was conducted with almost 1,000 experts, world leaders and academics.

This year’s report is also based on the views of more than 12,000 industry leaders who identified critical short-term risks in 124 countries, collected through the World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey.

Climate change and social cohesion: “dramatic consequences”

Floods, forest fires, storms, droughts and other adverse events have increased considerably in recent years as a result of over-exploitation and excessive use of natural resources.

According to the World Economic Forum report, 31% of the experts surveyed consider climate change a serious risk in the short term (2 years) and 32% in the long term (10 years).

The non-reduction of CO2 emissions and the non-fulfillment of environmental promises will bring “dramatic consequences” for the planet. The result is devastating natural phenomena that pose the greatest threat to humans.

“Our planet is on fire and we have to deal with this. This is a risk that we really know. We cannot say that we are facing a blind spot ”, said Borge Brende, president of the WEF during a virtual press conference.

However, there is growing concern about achieving a “just transition” to a climate-smart economy, as workers and communities that depend on fossil fuel industries, for example, oppose changes they consider unfair.

“Governments have a balancing act to work with,” said Saadia Zahidi, CEO of the WEF, referring to the need to reactivate economies while protecting jobs and achieving a green economic transition.

On the other hand, another great risk considered in the report is the expansion of the social gap. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an additional 51 million people to slide into extreme poverty. This situation, coupled with climate change, has increased migration, with a record 34 million displaced outside their countries in 2020.

According to the report, “the erosion of social cohesion is the risk that has worsened the most globally since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. It is perceived as a critical threat to the world through all time frames: short, medium and long term and it is seen as one of the most potentially damaging in the next 10 years ”.

Pandemic, loneliness and cyber attacks

The WEF report presents other major global health risks, such as infectious diseases. For 26% of the experts surveyed, this is one of the main risk factors for the world in the short term, at a time when the coronavirus health crisis is already beginning its third year.

In addition, the pandemic has also contributed to increased loneliness, social isolation, episodes of anxiety and depression. That is why mental health is also raised in the report as one of the main challenges of the future.

Another risk factor for the planet is increasingly aggressive cyber attacks and “hijacking programs” or “ransomware” that multiplied in 2021, while the rise of cryptocurrencies makes it easier for online criminals to hide the payments they have made. charged and their tactics are tougher to pursue more vulnerable targets.

Finally, 19% of experts consider that the indebtedness caused by the pandemic in various governments, companies and individuals will cause short-term risks.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and official media