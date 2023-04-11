The climate crisis is global, whether we live in a rich country or a poor one. However, the international community has been unable to find joint solutions to finance essential climate change mitigation and adaptation investments at the scale needed in the most vulnerable countries and those with the fastest growing emissions. carbon.

The usual solution to respond to global crises is to create new structures, and the climate crisis has been no exception: funds have increased more in number than in size. The World Bank alone has 12 climate finance intermediation funds (CFIs), and at COP27 last year, governments agreed to create another mechanism in the form of loss and damage fund to provide financial assistance to vulnerable countries affected by climate change.

The proliferation of small financing mechanisms has generated a fragmented system that as a whole contributes less than the sum of its parts. In a new study, we look at the three largest FIFs offering concessional finance for mitigation and adaptation, including the Green Climate Fund (FVD), the Climate Investment Funds (FIC) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). These have raised more than 50,000 million dollars (just over 46,000 euros) and allocate some 4,000 million (3,700, euros) a year in this type of financing and subsidies, with an approximate cost of 300 million (276, euros) in administrative costs.

If the top ten countries receiving adaptation finance are compared with the ten most climate vulnerable countries in the world, the lists do not overlap.

But neither borrowing countries nor donors believe the system works. The former face complicated and slow processes to access funds, which are inconsistent, difficult to manage and carry high transaction costs. Donors have no way of assessing the cost-effectiveness of mitigation or adaptation measures across different FIFs, as each has its own system for allocating funds and there is no standardized system for impact reporting.

Furthermore, the data suggests that donor countries are not particularly concerned with the performance of FIFs when deciding where to allocate their funds. For example, contributions to Green Climate Fund (FVD) are the ones that have grown the fastest in recent years, despite having been the one that has registered the worst results according to the criteria established in this analysis.

Additionally, there are also significant cost inefficiencies associated with the existence of multiple funds. The administrative costs derived from the commitments and the number of projects vary widely in the FIFs. Some ratios of accumulated administrative expenses in relation to commitments reach 20%, while others are in single digits. This highly fragmented system has incurred a cumulative total of $2 billion in overhead costs, part of which could have gone to real climate investments.

We have also detected a lack of strategic coherence around the allocation of funds between countries, especially in financing climate adaptation. If you compare the top ten countries recipients of concessional financing for adaptation, with the ten most climate vulnerable countries in the world, the lists do not overlap. However, in terms of mitigation, the financing goes to the countries and sectors with the highest emissions, but the largest emitters do not receive the largest volumes of financing. This is in contrast to calls by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, among others, to improve climate-related investment conditions, including for middle-income countries, which have positive externalities for the world.

There is no doubt that more funding is needed, but governments need to focus just as much on more efficient and catalytic allocation of funds, and on better impact measurement.

It is time to consolidate the system to achieve greater efficiency and impact. Funds with complementary mandates should be merged into a single concessional climate finance fund or brought together under a single umbrella. This would result in better service to recipient countries and implementing agencies, strengthened allocation of funds, consolidated administrative costs, streamlined and simplified fundraising, and combined and expanded complementary projects.

A climate change finance blended fund could function as a stand-alone entity, with a robust funding allocation system and the ability to drive consistent impact measurement and reporting systems by those responsible for its implementation. implementation. This fund could partner with multilateral development banks and other executing agents to select the best national projects and strategies, and accelerate both their development and the disbursement of financing.

Another form of consolidation should also be considered: allocating this concessional financing at the country or portfolio level, rather than the complex approach of going transaction by transaction. Consistent and well-specified allocation criteria could be established that reward countries that have strong national strategies to integrate climate and development goals and actions. Given the urgency and magnitude of the climate finance gap, it is not surprising that there is growing tension at announcements of slight increases in existing funds or the creation of small new ones. There is no question of the need for more concessional financing, but governments need to focus just as much on more efficient and catalytic allocation of funds, and better measurement of impact.

Clemence Landers She is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former US Treasury Department economist. Nancy Lee She leads the Center for Global Development’s activity on financing sustainable development and was previously Deputy Director General of the Millennium Challenge Corporation and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia at the US Department of the Treasury. Translated by Elisabet Aguado.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.