The final time trial of the Tour de Romandie between Aigle and Villars had a very special meaning for a cycling legend like Chris Froomesince the Briton knows these roads very well in a story that has a lot to do with his arrival in Europe.

Froome, British but born in Kenya and who spent much of his childhood in South Africa, reviewed in an interview with the International Cycling Union how his jump to Europe was thanks to the help of the UCI itself, which welcomed him in its young talent development program that it develops at the World Cycling Center from Aigle (Switzerland) when he was 21 years old. “I had to pinch myself before the start, it was the same route I used to take between the pension where I lived and the World Cycling Center. The road is the same and the climb to Villars is very familiar to me. It was as if I had traveled in time 15 years ago.

The Briton also revealed that this time at the UCI facilities helped him make his dream of becoming a professional come true. “I really think that going through the World Cycling Center was a very relevant factor for me to become a professional. Coming from a developing country and having grown up in East Africa, in Kenya, did not open the way for me to professional cycling. It was a real springboard. I came here with no idea about professional cycling. And now I have seven grand tour titles… I never would have dreamed of it. The World Cycling Center gave me an opportunity to experience what life is like as a professional cyclist and to have the support of a structure. I am very grateful to have had this opportunity.”

From here Froome began to compete in his first races in Europe with the UCI under-23 team and in one of them, the Giro delle Regioni, the Briton achieved great results that caught the attention of professional teams. “The Giro delle Regioni was one of my first stage races in Europe and I went there with the UCI development team. I think that thanks to those results (he won one stage and was second in another) I was able to sign my first contract. as a professional”

During his time at the World Cycling Center, Froome emphasized the important role played for him by the figure of Michel Theze. “He was an amazing man. I learned a lot from him. He was very insightful and patient, which I think is something you need in his position, and very experienced. I soaked up every word he shared as I started my cycling career. That made me feel that my time here with Michel Thèze was very important for everything that happened after.”

Finally Froome highlighted the rise of African cycling with cyclists like Biniam Girmay and about his future he believes that right now he feels as if he were the same as when he made the leap to professionals in 2007. “It’s unbelievable. There is so much cycling talent in Africa. Right now I feel like I’m in the same situation I was in in 2007. I know I need to do it. I need to keep working. I still have everything ahead of me.”