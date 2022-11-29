Here we remember the worst odds of the Tricolor in the World Cups:

In the photo, the players of the Mexican National Team Carlos Septién, Héctor Ortiz, Horacio Casarín, Mario Pérez and Guadalupe Velázquez before the match against Brazil in the 1950 World Cup. The countdown to Qatar 2022 begins. pic.twitter.com/Wdy7GVRTza – Notes from Rabona (@ApuntesdeRabona) October 1, 2022

In Uruguay 1930 Four scores were achieved, but on Amazonian soil they only pierced the net twice. Hector Ortiz scored a penalty against Yugoslavia Y Horace Casarin scored before Swissboth in the Group Phase.

Tomas Balcázar, former Mexican national soccer team, and grandfather of Javier Chicharito Hernández, dies.

He scored for the French team at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.pic.twitter.com/6YkmPPl4m0 — Janosik Garcia (@Janosikgarciaz) April 26, 2020

The annotations were against the French thanks to Jose Luis Lamadrid Y Tomas Balcazargrandfather of Javier Hernandez.

World Cup Sweden 1958.

11th of June.

Rasulna, Solna.

Wales 1 – 1 Mexico. Historical image with the Mexican players embracing Jaime Belmonte, author of the goal that caused the first Mexican tie in world cups. pic.twitter.com/Zk4xFdV6tb — Mexican National Team Uniforms (@UniformesSelec1) November 27, 2022

Aztec luck was to stay in Group 3 with the host, Welsh and Hungary, finishing again at the bottom of the table with one unit, one target for and eight against. Jaime Belmonte He was the author of the only goal in the draw against the Welsh.

“Borja, don’t fail!, don’t fail… Mexico’s goal, look at you, what a joy” This is how Don Fernando Marcos narrated the historic goal that Enrique Borja scored 52 years ago. world england

July 13, 1966

🇫🇷 1-1 🇲🇽 They called him “Cyrano”, and at the age of 21 the young Borja… he did score a goal! pic.twitter.com/sKl1pNcdHJ – Alberto Sandoval (@elcompitv) July 14, 2018

39 years have passed since the defeat of @miseleccionmx 🆚 Tunisia in World Cup Argentina 1978, by 1-3. Arturo Vazquez Ayala, scored for El Tri. pic.twitter.com/EvAbeHI6iH – Radio Ball (Victor Peralta) (@vpera69) June 2, 2017

Arturo Vazquez Ayala excited by marking Tunisiabut then came the 3-1 comeback.

Victor Rangel got the other in the 3-1 loss against Poland.

The Poles are first in the sector with four goals, followed by the Argentines with three, while the last rival, Saudi Arabiais third with three, in addition to having converted twice against La Albicelesteso the Aztecs will have to come out with everything or they will make a historical role.