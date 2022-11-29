In the absence of a day to complete the Group Phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican team continues to suffer with the goal, since it could not score against Poland nor before ArgentinaAlso, if you really want to go to the round of 16, you must beat Saudi Arabia with a win, otherwise they will say goodbye as one of their worst performances, having not scored a single goal.
Here we remember the worst odds of the Tricolor in the World Cups:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In those days the national team did not give as much competition as it does today, but its goalscoring quota fell from one World Cup to another.
In Uruguay 1930 Four scores were achieved, but on Amazonian soil they only pierced the net twice. Hector Ortiz scored a penalty against Yugoslavia Y Horace Casarin scored before Swissboth in the Group Phase.
On that occasion, Mexico was drawn in Group 1 next to Brazil, Yugoslavia Y Franceremaining last without any points, with two goals in favor and eight against.
The annotations were against the French thanks to Jose Luis Lamadrid Y Tomas Balcazargrandfather of Javier Hernandez.
The worst number of goals came in Swedish territory, since the team could only score once.
Aztec luck was to stay in Group 3 with the host, Welsh and Hungary, finishing again at the bottom of the table with one unit, one target for and eight against. Jaime Belmonte He was the author of the only goal in the draw against the Welsh.
for that fair, Mexico He was no longer at the bottom of the sector but in third, but in the same way he was eliminated after adding a goal in favor and three against. enrique borja scored the equalizer 1-1 against Franceleaving blank against the local and Uruguay.
What is known as the worst performance of the team so far. They stayed at the bottom of Group 2 with two goals for and twelve against, without any unit.
Arturo Vazquez Ayala excited by marking Tunisiabut then came the 3-1 comeback.
Victor Rangel got the other in the 3-1 loss against Poland.
This would be the first time that the tricolor would leave zero in a World Cup tournament, after the zero draw against Poland and the 2-0 defeat against Argentina.
The Poles are first in the sector with four goals, followed by the Argentines with three, while the last rival, Saudi Arabiais third with three, in addition to having converted twice against La Albicelesteso the Aztecs will have to come out with everything or they will make a historical role.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#World #Cups #worst #scoring #odds #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply