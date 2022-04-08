The Mexican national team has more than 10 years with William Ochoa as the starting goalkeeper, but previously, he has been summoned to the Aztec team since the end of 2005, since then the goalkeeper emerged from Club América is close to turning 17 years old under the three sticks of the Tricolor.
With his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he will reach his fifth consecutive world championship, although not all of them as a starter, for this reason, we remember the world championships in which Paco Memo has attended.
After the match against Hungary, in which he debuted on December 15, 2005 as goalkeeper at the senior level for Mexico, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa he was taken the following year to the 2006 World Cup in Germany as third goalkeeper, being second on the list Jose de Jesus Corona and the headline Oswaldo Sanchez.
In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he was again summoned by Javier Aguirrealthough again he did not play any official match being relegated to the bench.
And as a starter in his place he put the veteran oscar perezwhich caused a lot of controversy because it was expected that this time Ochoa he would be the owner, after the process he had lived through.
The 2014 World Cup in Brazil represented the debut of William Ochoa in a World Cup tournament, it was Michael Herrera which included him in the list of 23 players and he was the starting goalkeeper in that edition, being one of the best goalkeepers in the competition.
Above all, due to the match against the host Brazil, where he saved four shots on goal, he was named the man of the match.
For the 2018 Russia World Cup he was summoned to his fourth World Cup. He returned to play as a starter and fulfilled outstanding performances, which allowed the Mexican team to once again reach the round of 16 of the competition
