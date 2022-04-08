With his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he will reach his fifth consecutive world championship, although not all of them as a starter, for this reason, we remember the world championships in which Paco Memo has attended.

And as a starter in his place he put the veteran oscar perezwhich caused a lot of controversy because it was expected that this time Ochoa he would be the owner, after the process he had lived through.

Above all, due to the match against the host Brazil, where he saved four shots on goal, he was named the man of the match.