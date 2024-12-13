Lucky that the candidacy formed by SpainMorocco and Portugal had no rival and would win the 2030 event, because Spanish football continues to insist on doing things wrong. On Monday, for example, he elects a new president and everything points to the Galician and popular one. Rafael Louzandisqualified from public office due to prevarication during his time as president of the Provincial Council of Pontevedra. The Government cries out, outraged by the grotesque nature, almost as much as in the past it kept silent and covered up the misdeeds of its friend Rubiales, whom they are now looking for.petroeuros‘ for the Super Cup business with Piqué. Overall, despite everything, we will celebrate the World. Another thing is if the final will be here, because Morocco is on the prowl and you always have to get along with your neighbors and if you have to give in, you give in, right, Pedro?