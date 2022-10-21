Cameroon will be one of the five African soccer teams that will participate in the World Cup to be played in Qatar in November. ‘The indomitable lions’ will share group G together with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

Historically, this team has qualified for eight World Cups: Spain 1982, Italy 1990, United States 1994, France 1998, South Korea – Japan 2022, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022. His best participation was achieved in 1990, reaching the quarterfinals.

The Cameroonian team has Rigobert Song as technical director, who curiously was chosen as coach by the president of the African country, Paul Biya, in February 2022.

“By explicit indication of the president of the republic, the DT of the selection, Mr. Antonio Conceicao, was replaced by Rigobert Song. The football federation was invited to make these directives that come from above operational as soon as possible”, reported Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the then Cameroonian Minister of Sports.

The entourage of the African country for the World Cup will have a total of 26 players, all of whom play for clubs in foreign countries and, together, have an average age of 26.6 years.

Cameroon qualified for the orbital event after beating Algeria in a two-way tie. In the first match, Algeria won by the smallest difference (1-0). In the second, the ‘Leones’ managed to tie the series winning by the same result, which led to two extra times. It was there that the Cameroonian team managed to score 2-0 to finally return to a World Cup event, since they had not qualified for Russia 2018.

Some notable players that Cameroon will take to the World Cup are: Andre Onana, goalkeeper for Inter Milan, of the Italian Serie A; Y Eric Maxim Choupo-Motingforward of the Bayern of Munich, of the German Bundesliga.

