In just two days of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, the first coach of a South American team has already fallen. Guillermo Barros Schelotto is no longer the coach of Paraguay.

The Argentine coach had been in office since October 2021, replacing his compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, and he had already been left out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite this, he was confirmed in his position.

Paraguay was already going through stormy winds after the first combination of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which it barely earned 1 point out of a possible 6.

Frustration and disappointment took over the Albirroja fans after the setback (1-0) against Venezuela on Tuesday that added to the disappointment due to the draw with the taste of defeat against Peru (0-0) who played with 10 men , results that fueled distrust towards Barros Schelotto.

The coach and the president of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) himself, Robert Harrison, were the object of ridicule from the public and the specialized press for the failure of both commitments.

The black clouds that could be seen on the horizon very quickly enveloped the heads of the team that leads the group, to whom they foist a very conservative approach. The statistics do not favor him. La Albirroja scored just one goal in 11 games played.

To make matters worse, Albirroja is scheduled to visit the world champion, Argentina, on October 12, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, for the third date, and is obliged to beat Bolivia at home on October 17 in Ciudad del Este, for the fourth date, for which the Paraguayan Association would make immediate decisions.

The strong criticism of Barros Schelotto

Barros Schelotto insisted on presenting almost the same lineup from the preparation matches, with the same attackers without offensive production, the media criticized.

Paraguay has skilled players who were not taken into account such as Adam Bareiro (scorer for San Lorenzo de Almagro), Tony Sanabria (Torino of Italy), Alex Arce, scorer for Independiente de Rivadavia (Argentina), Matías Segovia, 20 years old, current sensation of Botafogo carioca.

Barros Schelotto had in mind the young goalscorer of Brighton in England, Julio Enciso (19 years old), but he has just had surgery and will be out of the field for the entire semester.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

More than the debate about the last game against Venezuela (1-0 loss), the discussions on Wednesday had already focused on a possible replacement of the coach.

Some media opened their spaces to give rise to surveys on the consensus name to lead the albirrojos in the event of the departure of Barros Schelotto, with preferences falling mainly on the Argentine who leads the local Libertad, Daniel Garnero.

With AFP

