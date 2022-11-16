Daniel Alves, the peculiar Brazilian full-back, will be the grandfather of this no less strange World Cup in Qatar. If Tite finally counts on him in Brazil’s debut on the 24th, the former player of Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo, would play a World Cup match at the age of 39 years and 202 days – he will turn 40 in May-.

It’s not bad at all, but it falls short when compared to the Cameroonian brand, Roger Milla. The authenticity of his birth certificate was already in doubt when he was one of the stars of that surprising Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Because the man who had already been named the best African player of all time was 38 years old. At his age, his role was that of a substitute, but even coming off the bench he had time to score four goals before losing to England in the quarter-finals. The thing did not stop there.

Four years later, already with 42 years behind him, Milla participated in the World Cup in the USA and became the oldest footballer to score a goal in a final phase for his target against Russia.

Dani Alves has a while left to match Milla, although he could settle for emulating Sir Stanley Matthews, who was an England international at 42 years and 104 days, and continued playing professionally until he turned 50.

In his only World Cup participation, that extreme right nicknamed ‘the dribbling wizard’, was already 35 years old. He was in Brazil and he only played one game, that of Zarra’s famous goal that the first Matías Prats scored. Dani Alves will be accompanied by a contemporary, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, captain of the canarinha and only one year younger than the winger.

The World Cups have a certain frontier air that separates the old from the new, of events in which football closes and opens stages. In Switzerland 1954 the numbers from 1 to 22 were established, and in Mexico, in 1970, substitutions and cards were released. No big news of this type is announced for Qatar, but we will surely see new figures emerge at the same time that the light of the brightest stars of recent years will go out, as they have been

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 35, the Argentine star will play his fifth World Cup, a record that began to be forged in 2006 when, ten days after his 19th birthday, he played in the World Cup in Germany, even scoring a goal against Serbia-Montenegro, which it made him the youngest Argentine player to score in the highest level event. He thus surpassed the marks of the Argentine idol par excellence, Diego Maradona, although he has not helped him to occupy his place in the hearts of Argentine fans.

The one from Rosario, they reproach him for the fact that his performance with the national team has never reached the level of his game at Barcelona. Messi’s record is still missing the World Cup and it doesn’t seem like the conditions are right for him to win it in what will be his last chance, after winning the Copa América.

Nor does Portugal’s potential help

Cristiano Ronaldo lift the World Cup at 37 years old. It will also be the fifth World Cup tournament for a Ronaldo in low hours who, in his current club, the same United that launched him to stardom, already consider little less than amortized.

The two best footballers of recent times will probably end their careers with a place in their showcases. That emptiness should not cloud their careers; After all, two geniuses like Di Stéfano or Kubala didn’t make it either.

Considering the potential of the team that surrounds him,

Karim Benzema Yes, he could take advantage of the last opportunity that is presented to him in his return to the French team after being separated for six years for a shady matter of sexual videos and blackmail.

Contrary to Ronaldo, who was precisely the one who outshone him during his time at Real Madrid, at 34, Benzema arrives at this event at the best moment of his career, with the Ballon d’Or under his arm.

His teammate

Luka modric He faces this World Cup at the age of 37 leading the always competitive Croatia.

The white midfielder will be another of those who will say goodbye to the big events, although the level that he continues to demonstrate at his club suggests that he still has the rope to continue expanding his record.

At the age of 34,

Robert Lewandowski He is another illustrious for whom the World Cup in Qatar will practically be a hello and goodbye.

The World Cup baggage of the top scorer of the Polish team and Golden Boot in the last two seasons can be summed up in three matches in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Very little for who is probably the best area man in the in recent times as he demonstrated at Bayern, and continues to ratify at Barcelona.

It will also be the last World Cup for two of his former teammates, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (36) and fellow goalscorer Thomas Müller (33), German soccer icons. Luis Enrique presents a very rejuvenated team, but he will also register three farewells, those of Busquets (34 years old), the last survivor of the champion group in South Africa, Jordi Alba (33) and Azpilicueta (33).

Three other names that are the watchword of football in their country are also facing their last World Cup appointment. The Uruguayans Luis Suárez (35), Diego Godín (36) and Edinson Cavani (35), will defend the glorious light blue shirt for the last time in a World Cup. If Uruguay and Spain are two classics in this tournament, Wales is an anecdote. You have to go back to 1958 in Sweden to find their only participation in a final phase. The anecdote will help a misunderstood illustrious man like Gareth Bale at 33 to say that he played in a World Cup. This will also be the last World Cup for two illustrious goalkeepers, the Costa Rican Keylor Navas (35), who stood out in Brazil in 2014 , and the Danish Kasper Schmeichel (36).