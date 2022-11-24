The German national team fell in a major surprise, 1-2, against Japan, after it was ahead in the first half and was on its way to achieving the first victory in its career in the tournament.

new knot

● Germany lost in its last appearance in the World Cup before the World Cup Qatar, 0-2 against South Korea in the World Cup Russia 2018, to bid farewell to the tournament in the first round after it was the defending champion.

● Germany found itself in front of another Asian team in its first appearance after the shock of South Korea, only to lose again, this time against Japan, 1-2.

● Asian teams have become a complex for the German national team, comparable to its famous knot with the Italian national team.

● The Manshafts failed to achieve any victory over the Azzurri in 7 confrontations in 54 years, between 1962 and 2016 in the World Cup and European Nations Championships, until the knot was untied in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

adult fall

● The loss of the German national team was not the first in the World Cup in Qatar for the teams nominated to win the title in the first round, as other teams preceded it.

● Argentina received the first shock in the World Cup by losing 2-1 to the Saudi national team.

● Croatia, the runner-up of the last edition, tied with Morocco, to complicate its position in Group F, which also includes Belgium and Canada.

● Denmark, which reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals last year, also tied 0-0 against the Tunisian national team.