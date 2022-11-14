The 22nd edition of the World Cup will begin in Qatar on Sunday 20 November, the first in history to be held in the middle of winter but also the last with 32 participating teams (from the next edition it will increase to 48). The inaugural match between the hosts of Qatar and Ecuador will open the group stage program at 17. Eight groups, 32 national teams involved in the initial phase: 16 teams will advance to the second knockout phase. Choose your qualifiers for the round of 16 (two for each group).