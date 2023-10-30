Leo Messi extended his incontestable hegemony in the Ballon d’Or record by receiving for the eighth time the most coveted individual award for any footballer. The extraordinary performance of the Rosario star in the World Cup in Qatar, where he catapulted Argentina to the third World Cup won by the South American country, once again elevated the Albiceleste’s ’10’ to the altars, who went from not being among the thirty finalists in the previous edition to recover a scepter that they already held in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

«This award comes hand in hand with what was achieved with the Argentine team. It is a gift for the entire group, the coaching staff and all the people of Argentina,” said Messi, who praised the new generation called to take up the baton. “I am lucky to have been in this gala for many years, the players are changing but the level never drops,” he stated. He also had a memory for the late Diego Armando Maradona, whose birth marked the 64th anniversary precisely this Monday. “I want to make the last mention of Diego, today is his birthday and there is no better day,” he noted in memory of the myth that preceded him.

The former Barça and PSG player, currently in the ranks of Inter Miami, won the voting in the contest organized by France Football magazine over the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who completed the podium. Messi’s leadership in the World Cup held at the end of 2022 outweighed the 52 goals and 9 assists that Haaland scored in 53 games with the ‘skyblue’ shirt and Mbappé’s hat-trick in the final held in the Qatari Lusail , ultimately unsuccessful.

The World Cup was the big event of the year and there Messi took out all his rivals. The Rosario. At 35 years old -he turned 36 on June 24-, La Pulga put the Albiceleste behind him, whom he guided with a firm hand to victory in the final against France that took place at the Lusail Stadium on the 18th. December 2022.

The PSG forward still started in the seven games that constituted the glorious journey of the team led by Lionel Scaloni in Qatar and registered as many goals in his account. He scored in the round of 16, in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals and secured the title, registering a double in the final and converting his corresponding shot in the penalty shootout that ended up deciding the duel against the ‘bleus’ after 3-3 with which the match ended. extension.

Golden Ball and Silver Boot of the tournament, Messi sealed in Qatar the award he received this Monday at the Parisian Theater du Chatelet and further opened the gap that separates him from Cristiano Ronaldo, who received the last of the five Ballon d’Ors in ‘France Football’ that he treasures in 2017. Since that last reign of the Portuguese, the Argentine has added three more crowns that have served to decree his definitive supremacy in the great fight to become the best player so far this century.

Bellingham receives the Kopa Trophy



In addition to Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or and the first for the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, the gala held this Monday in Paris served to elevate Jude Bellingham as the best footballer under 21 years of age. The English midfielder from Real Madrid received the Kopa Trophy and succeeded the Spanish Gavi and Pedri, winners of the last two editions, as well as Matthijs De Ligt and Kylian Mbappé, winners in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

It was not the only recognition that was given to a Real Madrid footballer, as Vinicius was rewarded for the great social work he carries out through the Vini Jr Institute to offer educational solutions to the most disadvantaged in Brazil, as well as his fight against racism. , with the Socrates Prize.

The Yashin Trophy, which rewards the best goalkeeper, went to the figure of Dibu Martínez, another of the great people responsible for Argentina’s victory in the World Cup in Qatar. The Aston Villa goalkeeper took over from Thibaut Courtois, winner in 2022. The Gerd Müller Trophy, which rewards the best striker of the year, consoled Haaland for his defeat against Messi in the Ballon d’Or and Manchester City repeated as the best club of the year in the men’s category. Barça, champion of the League and Champions League, emerged as the women’s club of the year.