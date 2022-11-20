Doha, Qatar.- The Mexican team arrives at Qatar 2022 with strong criticism about the choice of players by a Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino who has the second highest average age in the World Cup in his team, 28.46 years, only behind Iran with 28.92, which shows that he is facing the last throes of a generation that has its ceiling in the round of 16.

A statistic that also harbors the strength of regularity, since the Mexican team it is the only team, along with Brazil, that has made it through the group stage consecutively in its last eight appearances in the World Cup. From Mexico 1986 to Russia 2018, with the exception of Italy 1990 because it was sanctioned without being able to compete by FIFA after altering the records of the soccer players for a U-20 World Cup.

Apart from that dark episode in the history of Mexican soccer, the last World Cup without his presence was 40 years ago, in Spain in 1982. Just the year goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera was born, who is the oldest player to be called up for the Qatar World Cup 2022leaving the figure at 40 years and 65 days at the time when Mexico debuts against Poland, although, if everything goes according to plan, it will be Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa who, at 37, will defend the goal against attacks by Robert Lewandowski and company.

Andrés Guardado will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar/EFE

A game that will be historic for the Club América goalkeeper, as well as for his teammate Andres Guardado when they were summoned for the fifth time for a World Cup. Both will equal their compatriot Rafa Márquez as footballer with the most World Cups played (5), a figure that will also be reached in Qatar by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Leo Messi; Although of the two Mexicans, only Guardado has watched minutes in the other four World Cups to which he has been summoned.

Experience is an advantage for a World Cup, and there Mexico it’s too much ‘Tata’ Martino has opted for ten footballers who already know what it is to play in the biggest national team tournament in the world. Together with ‘Memo’ and Guardado, Héctor Moreno (South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) will go for his fourth World Cup; Alfredo Talavera, Héctor Herrera and Raúl Jiménez (all in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) will play their third World Cup. For their part, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Erick Gutiérrez and Hirving Lozano they will enjoy their second World Cup date after opening in Russia 2018. The latter, with a goal that gave victory to the ‘Tri’ against Germany. The rest of the squad lives its first World Cup experience.

Mexico landed in Doha late Thursday night and held its first training session on Qatari soil, at the Al Khor Stadium. A first session in which 16 players made their debut on World Cup soil, although the youngest, Kevin Álvarez, is 23 years old. The other 15 are Rodolfo Cota, Néstor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vázquez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Romo, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martín and Alexis Vega. The average age, established at 28.46 years, could have been reduced by Diego Laínez, one of the Mexican soccer players with the most imbalance in midfield, but his lack of minutes with the Portuguese Braga made him stay out, as he himself defended. Tata’ when he was questioned about it.

Even more doubts caused the non-convocation of Santiago Gimenez. Born in Argentina, but nationalized as a Mexican, he has scored 12 goals in the 24 games he has played this season, adding his matches with the Cruz Azul shirt and the 18 he has played with the Dutch Feyenoord. A jump to the Old Continent that has shown that it was the right one in his career, standing out above all in a Europa League in which he is, together with the Portuguese Vitinha, the top scorer in the first phase with four goals (one every 44 minutes).

However, the one chosen to lead the lead of Mexico It was a Raúl Jiménez who has only played four games this season, due to different problems, first with a knee and then with a hip, and who will face in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar what, possibly, will be his last World Cup appearance at 31 years.