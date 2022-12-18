Today’s final is the final with the most goals in history by goals on the field plus penalties. Without a doubt, apart from being the final with the most goals, it was without a doubt the best final in history. From 90min, we bring you the five World Cup finals with the most goals in history:
The best ending ever. With 12 goals in total in an epic match that ended in the best possible way. With Messi being crowned the best player in history. His World Cup has been epic, he being the only one to score a goal in the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a World Cup.
A young Pelé won his first World Cup at just 17 years old. In that final he scored two goals. The result was 2-5 in a final where Sweden took the lead.
The year in which Mbappé hatched and won his first World Cup as the undisputed leader of France, 6 goals were scored in the final. 4-2 in favor of France in a final where there was little joy, as France reached 4-1 on the scoreboard. Croatia had a very good World Cup, but couldn’t take it anymore in the final.
With England as the organizer, they won the World Cup in their own home with Geoff Hurst as the protagonist in the grand final scoring a hat trick. The game went to extra time and the final result was 4-2 for the locals. Uruguay was defeated.
Gino Colaussi and Silvio Piola were in charge of giving Italy its second consecutive World Cup, scoring two goals each in the final against Hungary. 4-2 in the final result and the first two-time championship in history. Hungary was defeated.
